Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Karl Strauss' Celebration Of Independent Beer, Collabapalooza, Returns For Its Third Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2019 | 02:10pm EDT

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Karl Strauss Brewing Company is proud to present the third year of Collabapalooza, an indie beer collaboration celebration featuring independent San Diego craft breweries. This signature event is going down on Saturday, October 19, behind the North Park Observatory.

Voted Best Beer Event of 2017 and 2018 by the readers of West Coaster Magazine, Collabapalooza celebrates the spirit of independent beer made in San Diego, with once-in-a-lifetime chances to taste a unique selection of one-off collaboration beers and rare releases made by more than 40 local breweries.

This collaboration festival benefits the San Diego Brewers Guild, as well as the North Park Main Street Association. Collabapalooza will take place on Saturday, October 19, from 1 to 5pm. General admission tickets cost $40 per person, with VIP priced at $60 each. All tickets include unlimited 2oz pours and a commemorative taster glass, and VIP admission also boasts early festival access and a festival t-shirt. Tickets are available for purchase here.

The complete pour list for Collabapalooza will be announced at the end of September. The complete Collaboration Partner list is available here.

For more information about Collabapalooza, contact Emily Hutto at coop@radcraftbeer.com.

ABOUT KARL STRAUSS BREWING COMPANY

Karl Strauss Brewing Company has been proudly independent since 1989, pioneering the craft beer scene with innovative beer releases like Aurora Hoppyalis IPA, Queen of Tarts Dark Sour, and Boat Shoes Hazy IPA. For more information, visit www.karlstrauss.com or call the brewery at (858) 273-2739. Share it. Cheers.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:31pCATERPILLAR : Again Named to Dow Jones Sustainability Indices
PR
02:31pLystek-Fairfield Organic Material Recovery Center Adds Another Bay Area Customer for Advanced Biosolids Management
GL
02:31pCANNAE HOLDINGS, INC. : Announces Three Year, 5 Million Share Repurchase Program  
BU
02:31pKINGLAND : Hires Senior Project Manager as Client Growth Continues
BU
02:30pMEXICAN TOMATO GROWERS : Sign Agreement with U.S. Commerce Department
PR
02:29p Denver RTD Launches Newsroom for Public and News Media
BU
02:28pOSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES : Increases Credit Facility to $400 Million
AQ
02:28pAM BEST : Revises Outlooks to Negative for Casualty Underwriters Insurance Company
BU
02:27pCURRENT REPORT NO. : 28/2019, 19.09.2019 19:47Information on preliminary financial results and operating data for H1 2019
PU
02:27pCASINO GUICHARD PERRACHON : The Casino Group confirms that it has entered into discussions with Aldi France regarding the acquisition of Leader Price
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : Biotech is going to the dogs - and big profits await
2BNP PARIBAS : EXCLUSIVE: Deutsche Bank has discussed adding assets to bad bank if sales go well - sources
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Huawei talks up own apps with Mate 30 challenge to Apple, Samsung
4FEDEX CORPORATION : FEDEX : Transports Keep Flashing Warning Signals Even as Stocks Flirt With Records
5WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Wirecard and SoftBank formalize strategic cooperation agreement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group