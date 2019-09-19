Karl Strauss' Celebration Of Independent Beer, Collabapalooza, Returns For Its Third Year
0
09/19/2019 | 02:10pm EDT
SAN DIEGO, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Karl Strauss Brewing Company is proud to present the third year of Collabapalooza, an indie beer collaboration celebration featuring independent San Diego craft breweries. This signature event is going down on Saturday, October 19, behind the North Park Observatory.
Voted Best Beer Event of 2017 and 2018 by the readers of West Coaster Magazine, Collabapalooza celebrates the spirit of independent beer made in San Diego, with once-in-a-lifetime chances to taste a unique selection of one-off collaboration beers and rare releases made by more than 40 local breweries.
Karl Strauss Brewing Company has been proudly independent since 1989, pioneering the craft beer scene with innovative beer releases like Aurora Hoppyalis IPA, Queen of Tarts Dark Sour, and Boat Shoes Hazy IPA. For more information, visit www.karlstrauss.com or call the brewery at (858) 273-2739. Share it. Cheers.