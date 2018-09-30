Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Karl Strauss Wins Sixth Gold Medal at Great American Beer Festival

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2018 | 09:35pm CEST

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Karl Strauss Brewing Company won another gold medal at last weekend’s Great American Beer Festival® (“GABF”) competition.

Karl Strauss at GABF 2018
Karl Strauss at GABF 2018


This year, GABF judges blind tasted over 8,800 different beers from 2,450 American breweries.

KARL won gold in the English-Style Summer Ale category for Liquid A/C.  The beer was brewed at their satellite brewery in La Jolla.  Liquid A/C also won bronze at GABF in 2016.

“We are honored to have won gold at this year’s GABF!  This medal is a testament to the talents of our brewing team.  Special shout out to our Head Brewer Lyndon Walker for this medal winning recipe,” says Matt Johnson, Brewmaster - Karl Strauss Brewing Company.

KARL has now won 13 medals at GABF since they started competing in 2009.  Liquid A/C is KARL’s sixth GABF gold medal.  The brewery has also won GABF golds for Red Trolley, Windansea Wheat, Queen of Tarts Dark Sour and Honey Common.

To learn more about Karl Strauss Brewing Company’s award-winning prowess visit www.karlstrauss.com.

About Karl Strauss Brewing Company

Karl Strauss Brewing Company has been proudly independent since 1989, pioneering the craft beer scene with innovative beer releases like Aurora Hoppyalis IPA, Queen of Tarts Dark Sour, and Wreck Alley Imperial Stout. The brewery has won 110 medals since 2009 and was recently honored with the “Mid-Size Brewing Company of the Year” award at the Great American Beer Festival in 2016.

Media Contact:
Mark Weslar
mark.weslar@karlstrauss.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5b3f9cc0-ede4-40bb-a69a-463e75b16105

karlstrauss.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:01pMeatable to Feed the World with Breakthrough Single-Cell-based Meat Technology
GL
10:59pSAFARICOM : scheme gets nod to build road to Sh4bn homes
AQ
10:55pEAST JAPAN RAILWAY : Tokyo halts train service as Typhoon Trami moves across Japan
AQ
10:48pBAYAN INVESTMENT : Boursa Kuwait ends Sept. with mixed performance - Bayan Investment Co.
AQ
10:38pHUSKY ENERGY : Calgary-based Husky Energy makes $6.4B bid to acquire MEG Energy
AQ
10:36pHUSKY ENERGY : Canada's Husky Energy offers to buy MEG Energy in $5 billion deal
RE
10:33pTESLA : SEC’s focus on U.S. corporate bosses pays off with Musk settlement
RE
10:32pSEADRAGON : 2018-10-01 SEA Announces Rights offer closes and bookbuild cancelled
PU
10:31pSANDY STRICKLAND : Call Box: Coca-Cola flourished in Springfield industrial district
AQ
10:27pU.S., Canada Near a Deal on Nafta as Midnight Deadline Looms
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : announces a restructuring as challenges rise
2Musk to resign as Tesla chairman, remain as CEO in SEC settlement
3Canada, U.S. make progress in bid to save NAFTA, no deal yet - sources
4Trump calls Saudi's King to discuss oil supplies
5TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : PM May tells divided party - Don't play politics with my Brexit plan

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.