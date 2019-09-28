Log in
Karl Strauss and AleSmith Debut Blink of an IPA Collaboration Beer

09/28/2019 | 02:04pm EDT

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Karl Strauss Brewing Company has a brand new beer in its collaboration series! Introducing Blink of an IPA, an experimental India Pale Ale brewed with AleSmith Brewing Company. This limited release is fermented with Norwegian kveik yeast and will debut on October 10th in cans and on draft throughout California.

Long-time friends and first-time collaborators, Karl Strauss and AleSmith are both known for experimenting with their small batch releases. Neither brewery had previously brewed with kveik yeast, which meant that Ryan Crisp (AleSmith’s Director of Brewery Operations & Head Brewer) and Matt Johnson (Brewmaster of Brewery Operations at Karl Strauss) were eager to jump in and experiment.

“Both Ryan and I wanted to brew a Kveik IPA. Hops are usually the star in an India Pale Ale, so it was a lot of fun to primarily focus on the yeast for this particular IPA. Kveik is really such a unique strain. We were amazed how well it fermented at higher temperatures– from 78°F to 98°F!” – Matt Johnson, Karl Strauss Brewmaster of Brewery Operations.

Not only does kveik ferment incredibly quickly – within days, instead of weeks like typical ale yeast – but it is known for producing bright, citrusy esters. This makes is a natural fit for an India Pale Ale.

Blink of an IPA weighs in at 6.5% ABV with aromas of stone fruit and pineapple. It is brewed with Simcoe, Citra, Ekuanot, El Dorado, and BRU-1 experimental hops. The beer is light in body, intense with orange and fresh fruit flavors, and finishes with a pleasant, lingering bitterness.

Blink of an IPA will be one of Karl Strauss’ featured collaborations at Collabapalooza, their celebration of independent beer coming up on Saturday, October 19th. But fans of Karl and AleSmith can snag this collab even earlier, beginning on Thursday, October 10th. This limited release IPA will be available on draft and in 16oz can 4-packs at Karl Strauss’ Brewpubs, Tasting Room, and at craft accounts throughout California.

 For more information about Blink of an IPA, contact Emily Hutto at hutto@radcraftbeer.com.

ABOUT KARL STRAUSS BREWING COMPANY
Karl Strauss Brewing Company has been proudly independent since 1989, pioneering the craft beer scene with innovative and award-winning beer releases like Aurora Hoppyalis IPA, Queen of Tarts Dark Sour, and Boat Shoes Hazy IPA. For more information, visit www.karlstrauss.com or call the brewery at (858) 273-2739. Share it. Cheers.

ABOUT ALESMITH BREWING COMPANY
Forged in 1995, AleSmith has been recognized by consumers and critics alike as one of the world’s foremost craft brewing companies behind accolades that include medals won at prestigious national and international beer competitions. In addition to being well established within its hometown of San Diego, AleSmith was acknowledged by the RateBeer community as the 6th Best Brewery in the World in 2018. The brewery is also a three-time winner of the Champion Brewery Award at the San Diego International Beer Competition, where it received a Gold Medal in 2019 for Nut Brown English brown ale. Further recognition for individual beers includes a 2018 California Craft Brewers Cup for Pale Ale .394 and a 2017 Bronze Medal for Wee Heavy at the Great American Beer Festival. AleSmith is celebrating its 24th year in business and occupies a 109,942 square-foot facility with a state-of- the-art brewery. AleSmith’s range of acclaimed beers, which includes Speedway Stout, Nut Brown Ale, and San Diego Pale Ale .394 is distributed in 28 U.S. states and 8 countries.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
