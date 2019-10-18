Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Karoo Energy Plc - Change of Auditor

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2019 | 10:26am EDT

18 October 2019

Karoo Energy plc

(To be renamed IamFire plc)

(“Company”)

Change of Auditor

The Company is pleased to announce that it has appointed PKF Littlejohn LLP as its new auditor with immediate effect. PKF will undertake the audit for the year ended 30 April 2019.

UHY Hacker Young has resigned as the Company’s auditor and has provided the following statement:

“In accordance with section 519 of the Companies Act 2006, we confirm that other than the recent creditors voluntary agreement there are no circumstances connected with our ceasing to hold office that we consider should be brought to the attention of the Companies Members or creditors.”

The informal creditors voluntary arrangement was disclosed in the circular to shareholder dated 24 September 2019 and, announced the same date.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

ENQUIRIES:

Company

Karoo Energy plc

(To be renamed IamFire plc)

Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi (Director)

Telephone: 020 3778 0755

Corporate Adviser

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl

Telephone: 020 7220 9795


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:43aAUGMENTUM FINTECH : s) in Company
PR
10:43aUK's Vertical Aerospace Flies Electric Air Taxi Developed Using F1 Technology
BU
10:41a[6-K] REPORT OF FOREIGN ISSUER [RULES 13A-16 AND 15D-16] : - 18-10-19
PU
10:41aTEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
10:40aHAITIAN INTERNATIONAL : Supplemental announcement in relation to the 2018 Annual Report and 2019 Interim Report
PU
10:40aBURFORD CAPITAL : TR1 - Notification of Major Holdings
PU
10:40aROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL : Named To The 2019 Hawaii's Best Workplaces List
PU
10:36aUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Driverless cars of Russian Yandex hit 1mn km milage
AQ
10:35aWINCANTON : Form 8.3 - Wincanton Plc
PU
10:35aDECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : Result of AGM 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group