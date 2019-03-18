Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Karrie International : Announcement Pursuant to Rule 13.18 of the Listing Rules

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/18/2019 | 06:10am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in relation upon the whole or any part of the content of this announcement.

Karrie International Holdings Limited ྗл਷ყછٰϞࠢʮ̡*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1050)

ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 13.18 OF

THE LISTING RULES

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.18 of the Listing Rules with respect to the Facility with covenants relating to specific performance of the controlling shareholder of the Company.

This announcement is made by Karrie International Holdings Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.18 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").

On 18 March 2019, Karwin Engineering Company Limited (a subsidiary of the Company) as borrower (the "Borrower") and the Company and a number of its subsidiaries, namely, Castfast Industrial (Yan Tien) Limited, Hong Kong Hung Hing Metal Manufacturing Company Limited, Karrie Industrial Company Limited, Karrie Technologies Company Limited and Dongguan Feng Gang Castfast Metal & Plastics Company Limited؇୷ჾ ੪ྗሾ෧ᇭʞږϞࠢʮ̡as guarantors (the "Guarantors") entered into a facility letter (the "Facility Letter") with Hang Seng Bank Limited (the "Bank"), whereby the Bank agreed to make available to the Borrower a term loan facility up to HK$250,000,000 for a term of four years from the date of first drawdown.

The Facility Letter imposes, inter alia, the Borrower shall undertake and ensure that Mr. Ho Cheuk Fai shall not pledge the Company's shares without the Bank's prior written consent.

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Ho Cheuk Fai is interested in 1,478,070,000 shares in the Company, representing approximately 74.21% of the entire issued share capital of the Company under Part XV of The Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

In accordance with the requirements under rule 13.21 of the Listing Rules, the Company will make disclosures in its subsequent interim and annual reports for so long as circumstances giving rise to the specific performance obligation of the controlling shareholder continue to exist.

By Order of the Board

Karrie International Holdings Limited

Tang Wing Fai

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 18 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Ho Cheuk Fai, Ms. Chan Ming Mui, Silvia, Mr. Zhao Kai and Mr. Chan Raymond; the non-executive Directors are Mr. Ho Cheuk Ming and Mr. Ho Kai Man; the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. So Wai Chun, Mr. Fong Hoi Shing and Mr. Yam Chung Shing.

* For identification purposes only

Disclaimer

Karrie International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 10:09:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:25aALUMINUM OF CHINA : Postponement of extraordinary general meeting
PU
06:25aCTRIP COM INTERNATIONAL : Report of foreign issuer rules 13a-16 and 15d-16 of the Securities Exchange Act
PU
06:25aYOMA STRATEGIC : Completion Of The Acquisition Of Interests In Yankin Kyay Oh Group Of Companies Limited
PU
06:25aMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Announces Three-Year Growth Plan
PU
06:25aNEW STUDY : Reusable Bronchoscopes cost more than Sterile Single-use Bronchoscopes
PU
06:24aFIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES : to buy Worldpay for about $35B as financial transactions increasingly move online
AQ
06:24aNII HOLDINGS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:23aLUMBER LIQUIDATORS HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:22aKOYA LEADERSHIP PARTNERS : ' Board Diversity Practice Underscores Need with Release of its Board Diversity Report
BU
06:22aDUKE ENERGY : North Carolina's solar power output grew 36 percent in 2018
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ING GROEP : ING GROEP : Told to Stop Tak on Italian Clients Over Antimoney-Launder Issues
2DEUTSCHE POST AG : DEUTSCHE POST : DHL Parent Avoids Industry's Deals Arena
3ADECCO GROUP : THE ADECCO GROUP COMPLETES SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME OF EUR 150 MILLION
4ATOS : Shares in European payments companies rise on Worldpay takeover
5MARKS & SPENCER GROUP : MARKS & SPENCER : Brexit crisis tipped for British asparagus as EU seasonal workers st..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.