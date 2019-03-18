Karrie International : Announcement Pursuant to Rule 13.18 of the Listing Rules

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in relation upon the whole or any part of the content of this announcement.

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.18 of the Listing Rules with respect to the Facility with covenants relating to specific performance of the controlling shareholder of the Company.

This announcement is made by Karrie International Holdings Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.18 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").

On 18 March 2019, Karwin Engineering Company Limited (a subsidiary of the Company) as borrower (the "Borrower") and the Company and a number of its subsidiaries, namely, Castfast Industrial (Yan Tien) Limited, Hong Kong Hung Hing Metal Manufacturing Company Limited, Karrie Industrial Company Limited, Karrie Technologies Company Limited and Dongguan Feng Gang Castfast Metal & Plastics Company Limited（؇୷ჾ ੪ྗሾ෧ᇭʞږϞࠢʮ̡as guarantors (the "Guarantors") entered into a facility letter (the "Facility Letter") with Hang Seng Bank Limited (the "Bank"), whereby the Bank agreed to make available to the Borrower a term loan facility up to HK$250,000,000 for a term of four years from the date of first drawdown.

The Facility Letter imposes, inter alia, the Borrower shall undertake and ensure that Mr. Ho Cheuk Fai shall not pledge the Company's shares without the Bank's prior written consent.

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Ho Cheuk Fai is interested in 1,478,070,000 shares in the Company, representing approximately 74.21% of the entire issued share capital of the Company under Part XV of The Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

In accordance with the requirements under rule 13.21 of the Listing Rules, the Company will make disclosures in its subsequent interim and annual reports for so long as circumstances giving rise to the specific performance obligation of the controlling shareholder continue to exist.

