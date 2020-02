Awbury Technical Solutions LLC and Karson Management (Bermuda) Limited are pleased to announce that they have agreed a resolution of their legal dispute in the High Court of England & Wales. As part of that resolution, the interim injunction granted against Karson by Mr. Justice Butcher on 28 January 2019 has been set aside by consent. The parties have concluded a confidential commercial agreement.

