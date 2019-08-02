Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Karya Property Management : Hosts All Maintenance Staff to 2nd Annual Houston Astros Game Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2019 | 03:28pm EDT

Karya Property Management continued its tradition of hosting exciting baseball game outings for their hard working property maintenance staff! Over 450 Karya team members and their families attended this fantastic event at Minute Maid Park to support the hometown Houston Astros as they played against the Oakland Athletics.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190802005458/en/

Some of the 450 Karya Property Management Team members enjoying the '2nd Annual Karya Game Day' fun! Sponsored by Home Depot, HD Supply, Johnstone Supply and PPG. (Photo: Business Wire)

Some of the 450 Karya Property Management Team members enjoying the '2nd Annual Karya Game Day' fun! Sponsored by Home Depot, HD Supply, Johnstone Supply and PPG. (Photo: Business Wire)

This event would not have been made possible without the generous sponsorships from Home Depot, PPG, Johnstone Supply, and HD Supply! For the event, Karya was able to provide meal vouchers in addition to free tickets to the game for all.

While the Astros came up short by just one run, Karya employees still celebrated the time as a family with food, drinks, and shared moments! With even more attendees than last year’s gathering (300), this year’s Karya Game Day was an even greater success!


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:14pSEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
04:14pMOBILEIRON : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:14pL BRANDS : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against L Brands, Inc.
BU
04:13pMYERS INDUSTRIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:13pHUB : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:13pFREEPORT-MCMORAN INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:13pNCR : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (MD&A) (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:13pBANNER : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:12pTETRA TECH : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:12pPACCAR : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Barclays hikes dividend 20% and targets highest yearly payout since 2008
2BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Demand for e-cigarettes boosting sales for British A..
3BNP PARIBAS : Investment banking weakness hits Credit Agricole's second quarter profits
4GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Amazon, Facebook, Boeing, Foxconn
5MEDIASET : Mediaset open to being minority shareholder in MFE alliance in future - CEO to paper

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group