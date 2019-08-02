Karya Property Management : Hosts All Maintenance Staff to 2nd Annual Houston Astros Game Day

Karya Property Management continued its tradition of hosting exciting baseball game outings for their hard working property maintenance staff! Over 450 Karya team members and their families attended this fantastic event at Minute Maid Park to support the hometown Houston Astros as they played against the Oakland Athletics.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190802005458/en/

Some of the 450 Karya Property Management Team members enjoying the '2nd Annual Karya Game Day' fun! Sponsored by Home Depot, HD Supply, Johnstone Supply and PPG. (Photo: Business Wire)

This event would not have been made possible without the generous sponsorships from Home Depot, PPG, Johnstone Supply, and HD Supply! For the event, Karya was able to provide meal vouchers in addition to free tickets to the game for all.

While the Astros came up short by just one run, Karya employees still celebrated the time as a family with food, drinks, and shared moments! With even more attendees than last year’s gathering (300), this year’s Karya Game Day was an even greater success!

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190802005458/en/