Karya Property Management : Teams with Northwest Assistance Ministries - Builds New Playgrounds

01/30/2019 | 10:08am EST

Karya Property Management, a Houston-based Property Management Firm, recently partnered with Northwest Assistance Ministries to help build new playgrounds for several Northwest Houston apartment locations.

Swapnil Agarwal, the CEO and Founder of Nitya Capital and Karya Property Management, was on hand with several key members of the community and Northwest Assistance Ministries administration to unveil the newly installed playground equipment at several Karya operated communities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190130005460/en/

Swapnil Agarwal and Executive Members of Karya Property Management pose with Northwest Assistance Mi ...

Swapnil Agarwal and Executive Members of Karya Property Management pose with Northwest Assistance Ministries staff at the dedication of the new playscape. (Photo: Business Wire)

Notable attendees at the ceremony included Superintendent of Klein ISD, Dr. Bret Champion, Les Cave (CEO of Northwest Assistance Ministries), Manish Patel (Karya Property Management), Dr. Deepika Agarwal (Director of Marketing for Karya Property Management) and several other community leaders.

The funding of the project was due in part to a grant that N.A.M. had been awarded, and along with Karya, their collaboration has helped bring two communities new playgrounds. Both organizations envision even more collaboration opportunity in the very near future.

“We are so honored to be able to give back and provide the very best community experience we possibly can to all our residents," said Swapnil Agarwal. "It is only natural for us to partner with such a wonderful non-profit organization like Northwest Assistance Ministries."

About Karya Property Management:

Karya Property Management, based in Houston, Texas, is a privately held full-service multifamily management company that focuses on providing exceptional management services to apartment communities. Since inception, Karya has grown its portfolio to over 16,000 units throughout the Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Austin, Salt Lake City, Las Vegas and Kansas City areas, successfully managing all properties in the value chain ranging from deep value-add deals with a significant rehab component to stabilized properties.


© Business Wire 2019
