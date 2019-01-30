Karya Property Management : Teams with Northwest Assistance Ministries - Builds New Playgrounds

Swapnil
Agarwal, the CEO and Founder of Nitya
Capital and Karya Property Management, was on hand with several key
members of the community and Northwest
Assistance Ministries administration to unveil the newly installed
playground equipment at several Karya operated communities.
Swapnil Agarwal and Executive Members of Karya Property Management pose with Northwest Assistance Ministries staff at the dedication of the new playscape. (Photo: Business Wire)
Notable attendees at the ceremony included Superintendent of Klein
ISD, Dr.
Bret Champion, Les
Cave (CEO of Northwest Assistance Ministries), Manish Patel (Karya
Property Management), Dr. Deepika Agarwal (Director of Marketing for
Karya Property Management) and several other community leaders.
The funding of the project was due in part to a grant that N.A.M. had
been awarded, and along with Karya,
their collaboration has helped bring two communities new playgrounds.
Both organizations envision even more collaboration opportunity in the
very near future.
“We are so honored to be able to give back and provide the very best
community experience we possibly can to all our residents," said Swapnil
Agarwal. "It is only natural for us to partner with such a wonderful
non-profit organization like Northwest Assistance Ministries."
About Karya Property Management:
Karya
Property Management, based in Houston, Texas, is a privately held
full-service multifamily management company that focuses on providing
exceptional management services to apartment communities. Since
inception, Karya has grown its portfolio to over 16,000 units throughout
the Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Austin, Salt Lake City, Las Vegas and
Kansas City areas, successfully managing all properties in the value
chain ranging from deep value-add deals with a significant rehab
component to stabilized properties.
