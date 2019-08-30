Log in
Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI), Mallinckrodt plc (MNK) & National General Holdings Corp. (NGHC) - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC – Class Action Update

08/30/2019 | 03:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. 

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) 
Class Period: March 2, 2017 - February 22, 2019
Deadline: September 23, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/kpti
The lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that material adverse information. The complaint continues to allege that Karyopharm hyped the commercial prospects for selinexor and consistently described selinexor as having a “predictable and manageable tolerability profile” and a “very nice safety profile,” and assured shareholders that it was “well tolerated” by patients. The complaint also states that Karyopharm declared that selinexor had the potential to be used as a new treatment for MM, with limited and manageable side effects. As a result of these misrepresentations, Karyopharm shares traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period.

Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK)
Class Period: February 28, 2018 - July 16, 2019
Deadline: September 24, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/mnk
The lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Acthar posed significant safety concerns that rendered it a non-viable treatment for ALS; (2) accordingly, Mallinckrodt overstated the viability of Acthar as an ALS treatment; and (3) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NGHC)
Class Period: August 6, 2015 - August 9, 2017
Deadline: September 23, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/nghc
The lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) National General, together with banking giant Wells Fargo, had engaged in a massive auto insurance scheme in which National General forced thousands of customers to pay for redundant, unnecessary, and overly expensive Collateral Protection Insurance (“CPI”) that they did not need or want; and (2) while National General was concealing its participation in the fraudulent CPI scheme from investors, they were reporting revenues and earnings results that had been artificially inflated by the illegitimate proceeds from the scheme.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
