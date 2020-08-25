Kasasa : Named Finalist for Two Finovate Awards

Kasasa recognized for Best Insurtech Solution and Innovator of the Year

Kasasa®, an award-winning financial technology and marketing provider, was named a finalist in two categories of the Finovate Awards program, including Innovator of the Year and Best Insurtech Solution.

The Innovator of the Year award is given to an individual whose innovative ideas and creations have had the greatest impact on financial technology in 2019. Keith Brannan, Kasasa’s Chief Marketing Officer, was named a finalist for spearheading Kasasa’s latest marketing service, Kasasa Optimized, Results Based Marketing (ORB).

Brannan developed ORB to take the uncertainty out of marketing program performance for community banks and credit unions. One of the biggest marketing challenges financial institutions face is trying to determine if their marketing investment is driving results. Using proprietary segmentation, marketing technology, proven creative approaches, and a sophisticated attribution engine, ORB takes the guesswork out of consumer acquisition programs. With ongoing performance reporting and continuous optimization, financial institutions can easily track ROI of the ORB program, so they have peace of mind their marketing investment is delivering results.

“As the consumer journey continues to become more complex and the competition for acquiring profitable, new account holders increases, community financial institutions recognize they must understand the consumer and keep up with the latest marketing technology and data science,” said Brannan. “Marketing is more scientific and precise than any time in history. The ORB program bundles the latest marketing science, technology, and dynamic creative to give community banks and credit unions a competitive edge in acquiring new consumers and most importantly – ORB’s uncompromising marketing performance works!”

Kasasa was also named a finalist for Best Insurtech Solution for Kasasa Care™, a turn-key digital referral program that brings no additional operational burden to the financial institution.

“Whether account holders are looking for identity protection, asset protection, or prescription savings, launching these types of offers is beyond easy with Kasasa Care,” said Gabe Krajicek, CEO of Kasasa. “Our team has worked hard to develop an online marketplace and referral program that differentiates community financial institutions and deepens their relationships with consumers. We’re honored to be recognized for our efforts.”

Community banks and credit unions receive a referral credit while maintaining full control of which referral programs to enable. Kasasa Care handles everything else including product research, partner selection, technology development, marketing optimization, and ongoing lifecycle marketing support.

“Imagine a community financial institution that is 1% of the size of its neighboring megabank and whose income is severely under pressure due to low interest rates. They are desperate for new sources of income but challenged by the cost of product development, the regulatory risk of expanding into new areas, and, suddenly, their inability to distribute products in their branches. Kasasa Care solves all of these problems while generating an entirely new revenue stream based on consumer demand for products,” Krajicek added.

Winners will be announced during FinovateFall Digital on September 14. To view all Finovate Award finalists, visit https://finance.knect365.com/finovate-industry-awards/awards-categories.

