Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kasha Cacy Appointed Global CEO of Engine

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2018 | 02:31pm CEST

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data-driven marketing solutions company Engine today announced the appointment of Kasha Cacy as the company’s global chief executive officer, a new position. Effective Sept. 4, Cacy will oversee Engine’s 17 offices across North America, the UK, Europe and Asia-Pacific, leading the company’s marketing solutions offering, from insights and content to distribution and technology.

Kasha Cacy
Kasha Cacy, Global CEO


Cacy joins Engine from UM, the full-service marketing and media agency network of IPG Mediabrands, where she served as U.S. CEO. She will be based out of Engine’s headquarters in New York, and will report to Engine Executive Chairman Paul Caine.

“I’m delighted to welcome Kasha to the Engine family,” said Caine. “Her talent, drive and vision will be tremendous assets as we enter an exciting time for the company and our clients. Kasha has deep expertise across media, data, marketing and consulting. She will be key in leading Engine as we build upon our differentiated offering of data, insights, content, distribution and technology, with the goal of helping our brand, publisher and agency partners succeed in driving business growth.”

“I am excited to join Engine because I think it has unlimited opportunity to serve clients’ marketing solutions needs,” said Cacy. “Individually, each of the practice areas is so impressive. And together, it creates the kind of solutions clients are going to be really excited about. I can’t wait to join the talented leaders and teams around the globe in leading a nimble, open ecosystem that will provide clients with a better way of working and greater value than ever before.”

In her ten years at UM, Cacy was most recently responsible for all U.S. operations, including more than 1,200 people in five offices, while also overseeing U.S.-based clients, including J&J, Chrysler, Coke, Hershey, Sony Pictures, USPS, CVS, and Charles Schwab. Prior to UM, she held positions at McCann Erickson, Ogilvy, Cheil Communications, Wunderman, and Accenture.

Cacy continued: “I thoroughly enjoyed my tenure at UM. I took great pride in leading the organization’s innovation and evolution, and I plan on doing the same at Engine.”

Under Cacy’s leadership, UM was named Adweek’s Global Media Agency of the Year and Ad Age’s Media Agency of the Year, among numerous honors. Cacy herself was recognized as “one of 2015’s most indispensable executives” on the Adweek 50 and as an Adweek Media All-Star.

About Engine
Engine is a data-driven marketing solutions company. Powered by data, driven by results and guided by people, we help our clients make connections that count—leading to bottom line growth, an inspired workplace and business transformation. With global headquarters in New York and 17 offices across North America, the UK, Europe and Asia-Pacific, Engine offers clients a vast range of marketing solutions—including insights, content, distribution, data and technology. Find out more at enginegroup.com or follow us @Engine_US.

Media Contact:
Courtney Meola
DiGennaro Communications
courtney.meola@digennaro-usa.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a135b05d-aab6-4ed7-baa9-31c09ece0abf

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:52pVITALS : Appoints Robert Benedetto as Senior Vice President, Client Engagement
BU
02:52pBEGBIES TRAYNOR : Derbyshire microbrewery bought out of administration
PU
02:52pNew Transportation Guide Launched by ASLA
BU
02:51pBELEAVE : OCS Selects Beleave’s Initial Line of Cannabis Products for Sale in Ontario
AQ
02:51pMARIJUANA RETAILER AND PRODUCER KAYA HOLDINGS, INC. (OTCQB : KAYS) 10-Q Reports Nearly 60% year-over-year Increase in Revenues for the first six months of 2018, Additional Financing and Preliminary Agreement to Purchase Eugene, Oregon Marijuana Grow and Manufacturing Facility
GL
02:51pAsure Software Receives FedRAMP “In Process” Status from US Federal Government
GL
02:51pConversion Labs Reports 208% Q/Q Sales Growth; Profitability Anticipated In Q3
GL
02:50pTCM GROUP A/S : Major shareholder announcement
AQ
02:49pKei Nishikori and Garbine Muguruza Coming to Honolulu
PR
02:49pIntegrated Equity Management Joins Commonwealth Financial Network®
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NASPERS LIMITED : NASPERS : It all 'Evans' out
2KOMAX HOLDING AG : 2018 half-year results of the Komax Group
3CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP : China defies U.S. pressure as EU parts ways with Iranian oil
4NOSTRUM OIL & GAS PLC : NOSTRUM OIL & GAS : H1 2018 Financial Results
5INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. : INTERACTIVE BROKERS : FINRA fines Interactive Brokers $5.5 million for short..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.