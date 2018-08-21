Kasha Cacy Appointed Global CEO of Engine

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data-driven marketing solutions company Engine today announced the appointment of Kasha Cacy as the company’s global chief executive officer, a new position. Effective Sept. 4, Cacy will oversee Engine’s 17 offices across North America, the UK, Europe and Asia-Pacific, leading the company’s marketing solutions offering, from insights and content to distribution and technology.



Kasha Cacy, Global CEO





Cacy joins Engine from UM, the full-service marketing and media agency network of IPG Mediabrands, where she served as U.S. CEO. She will be based out of Engine’s headquarters in New York, and will report to Engine Executive Chairman Paul Caine.

“I’m delighted to welcome Kasha to the Engine family,” said Caine. “Her talent, drive and vision will be tremendous assets as we enter an exciting time for the company and our clients. Kasha has deep expertise across media, data, marketing and consulting. She will be key in leading Engine as we build upon our differentiated offering of data, insights, content, distribution and technology, with the goal of helping our brand, publisher and agency partners succeed in driving business growth.”

“I am excited to join Engine because I think it has unlimited opportunity to serve clients’ marketing solutions needs,” said Cacy. “Individually, each of the practice areas is so impressive. And together, it creates the kind of solutions clients are going to be really excited about. I can’t wait to join the talented leaders and teams around the globe in leading a nimble, open ecosystem that will provide clients with a better way of working and greater value than ever before.”

In her ten years at UM, Cacy was most recently responsible for all U.S. operations, including more than 1,200 people in five offices, while also overseeing U.S.-based clients, including J&J, Chrysler, Coke, Hershey, Sony Pictures, USPS, CVS, and Charles Schwab. Prior to UM, she held positions at McCann Erickson, Ogilvy, Cheil Communications, Wunderman, and Accenture.

Cacy continued: “I thoroughly enjoyed my tenure at UM. I took great pride in leading the organization’s innovation and evolution, and I plan on doing the same at Engine.”

Under Cacy’s leadership, UM was named Adweek’s Global Media Agency of the Year and Ad Age’s Media Agency of the Year, among numerous honors. Cacy herself was recognized as “one of 2015’s most indispensable executives” on the Adweek 50 and as an Adweek Media All-Star.

About Engine

Engine is a data-driven marketing solutions company. Powered by data, driven by results and guided by people, we help our clients make connections that count—leading to bottom line growth, an inspired workplace and business transformation. With global headquarters in New York and 17 offices across North America, the UK, Europe and Asia-Pacific, Engine offers clients a vast range of marketing solutions—including insights, content, distribution, data and technology. Find out more at enginegroup.com or follow us @Engine_US.

