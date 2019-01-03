Kashiv Pharma Acquires Adello Biologics and Becomes Kashiv BioSciences

Fully integrated pharmaceutical and biotechnology company to offer advanced drug delivery technology, biosimilars and specialty pharmaceutical products

Kashiv Pharma, LLC, a pharmaceutical research and drug delivery company developing next-generation technologies, innovative medicines for patients with unmet medical needs and drug life-cycle management products, today announced its acquisition of the assets of Adello Biologics, LLC, a biotechnology company developing biosimilars of leading global brands in the fields of oncology and immunology. Kashiv will now be known as Kashiv BioSciences, LLC with its headquarters in Bridgewater, New Jersey plus research and development and manufacturing facilities in Bridgewater and Piscataway, New Jersey, Chicago, Illinois and Ahmedabad, India.

Established in 2010, Kashiv Pharma focuses on innovative drug delivery systems and specialty drug products for the treatment of various debilitating diseases. The company seeks to partner with established pharmaceutical firms to commercialize products at an appropriate stage of development by offering novel products based on the next generation of advanced drug delivery platforms. Kashiv has created several proprietary technology platforms under the leadership of Dr. Navnit Shah, a world-renowned pharmaceutical scientist, for extended and time-specific oral delivery of small molecules including a novel gastric retention system (GRANDE™) and a chronobiological delivery system (KRONOTEC™). These advanced drug delivery systems target the drug to its optimal absorption site and at a time when the body needs it the most for maximal therapeutic effect.

Currently based in Piscataway and Chicago, Adello Biologics has been working to develop high-quality, affordable biosimilars for patients worldwide. The company is advancing a pipeline of complex proteins and monoclonal antibodies with lead candidates in oncology and immunology.

As a result of the acquisition, Kashiv BioSciences’ broad business offering includes drug delivery platforms incorporating delayed release technology and gastric retention systems that improve the efficacy and safety of known drugs; a 505(b)(2) pipeline of seven development products targeting unmet clinical needs; biosimilars; prodrugs; and, as part of a development collaboration with Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, 10 approved generic products and an additional 13 generic products in advanced stages of development, including several complex generic products. Kashiv BioSciences’ medications will improve the lives of patients suffering from cancer as well as neuromuscular, movement and endocrine disorders, among other debilitating conditions, both in the U.S. and globally.

“The acquisition of Adello will create a fully integrated biosciences company with a strong platform for growth,” said Chintu Patel, who will become CEO of Kashiv BioSciences. “The combined breadth of expertise in small and large molecules, peptides, proteins and monoclonal antibodies will enable us to develop products with meaningful clinical differentiation and a compelling value proposition for patients, physicians and payers.”

For additional information, please visit http://www.kashivbiosciences.com.

