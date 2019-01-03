Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kashiv Pharma Acquires Adello Biologics and Becomes Kashiv BioSciences

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/03/2019 | 01:04pm CET

Fully integrated pharmaceutical and biotechnology company to offer advanced drug delivery technology, biosimilars and specialty pharmaceutical products

Kashiv Pharma, LLC, a pharmaceutical research and drug delivery company developing next-generation technologies, innovative medicines for patients with unmet medical needs and drug life-cycle management products, today announced its acquisition of the assets of Adello Biologics, LLC, a biotechnology company developing biosimilars of leading global brands in the fields of oncology and immunology. Kashiv will now be known as Kashiv BioSciences, LLC with its headquarters in Bridgewater, New Jersey plus research and development and manufacturing facilities in Bridgewater and Piscataway, New Jersey, Chicago, Illinois and Ahmedabad, India.

Established in 2010, Kashiv Pharma focuses on innovative drug delivery systems and specialty drug products for the treatment of various debilitating diseases. The company seeks to partner with established pharmaceutical firms to commercialize products at an appropriate stage of development by offering novel products based on the next generation of advanced drug delivery platforms. Kashiv has created several proprietary technology platforms under the leadership of Dr. Navnit Shah, a world-renowned pharmaceutical scientist, for extended and time-specific oral delivery of small molecules including a novel gastric retention system (GRANDE™) and a chronobiological delivery system (KRONOTEC™). These advanced drug delivery systems target the drug to its optimal absorption site and at a time when the body needs it the most for maximal therapeutic effect.

Currently based in Piscataway and Chicago, Adello Biologics has been working to develop high-quality, affordable biosimilars for patients worldwide. The company is advancing a pipeline of complex proteins and monoclonal antibodies with lead candidates in oncology and immunology.

As a result of the acquisition, Kashiv BioSciences’ broad business offering includes drug delivery platforms incorporating delayed release technology and gastric retention systems that improve the efficacy and safety of known drugs; a 505(b)(2) pipeline of seven development products targeting unmet clinical needs; biosimilars; prodrugs; and, as part of a development collaboration with Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, 10 approved generic products and an additional 13 generic products in advanced stages of development, including several complex generic products. Kashiv BioSciences’ medications will improve the lives of patients suffering from cancer as well as neuromuscular, movement and endocrine disorders, among other debilitating conditions, both in the U.S. and globally.

“The acquisition of Adello will create a fully integrated biosciences company with a strong platform for growth,” said Chintu Patel, who will become CEO of Kashiv BioSciences. “The combined breadth of expertise in small and large molecules, peptides, proteins and monoclonal antibodies will enable us to develop products with meaningful clinical differentiation and a compelling value proposition for patients, physicians and payers.”

For additional information, please visit http://www.kashivbiosciences.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:22pMCDONALD : Hili Properties completes acquisition of Dole shopping mall
AQ
01:22pFIRST INVESTMENT BANK : Fibank wins a prize at the Forbes Business Awards for its financial product for children and youth
AQ
01:21pCISCO : Kazakh company announces tender for technical support of Cisco equipment
AQ
01:21pANALYSIS : Positioning to Benefit within Roku, Watsco, State Street, Federated Investors, Civeo, and Midstates Petroleum — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results
GL
01:20pBRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Drugmaker Bristol-Myers to buy Celgene for $74 billion
RE
01:20pFINTECH GROUP AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
01:20pKitov Signs Marketing and Distribution Agreement for its Lead Product Consensi™ in the U.S. with Coeptis Pharmaceuticals
GL
01:20pDEMIRE AG : Dismissal of Mr. Ralf Kind as member of the Executive Board
EQ
01:20pTHE COCA-COLA COMPANY : Completes Acquisition of Costa from Whitbread PLC
BU
01:19pTHE FUTURE OF PHARMACEUTICAL SALES : A Closer Look at the Changes, Challenges, and Opportunities
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Apple cuts sales forecast as China sales weaken; iPhone pricing in focus
2NORDSTROM : NORDSTROM : heir Blake Nordstrom dies at 58
3APPLE : Apple Makes Rare Cut to Sales Guidance--5th Update
4VECTURA GROUP PLC : VECTURA : says yearly earnings should top market forecasts
5HYUNDAI HCN CO LTD : HYUNDAI HCN : This car of Hyundai can get you in trouble, if you own an i20 then be caref..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.