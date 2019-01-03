Kashiv Pharma Acquires Adello Biologics and Becomes Kashiv BioSciences

Kashiv Pharma, LLC, a pharmaceutical research and drug delivery company
developing next-generation technologies, innovative medicines for
patients with unmet medical needs and drug life-cycle management
products, today announced its acquisition of the assets of Adello
Biologics, LLC, a biotechnology company developing biosimilars of
leading global brands in the fields of oncology and immunology. Kashiv
will now be known as Kashiv BioSciences, LLC with its headquarters in
Bridgewater, New Jersey plus research and development and manufacturing
facilities in Bridgewater and Piscataway, New Jersey, Chicago, Illinois
and Ahmedabad, India.
Established in 2010, Kashiv Pharma focuses on innovative drug delivery
systems and specialty drug products for the treatment of various
debilitating diseases. The company seeks to partner with established
pharmaceutical firms to commercialize products at an appropriate stage
of development by offering novel products based on the next generation
of advanced drug delivery platforms. Kashiv has created several
proprietary technology platforms under the leadership of Dr. Navnit
Shah, a world-renowned pharmaceutical scientist, for extended and
time-specific oral delivery of small molecules including a novel gastric
retention system (GRANDE™) and a chronobiological delivery system
(KRONOTEC™). These advanced drug delivery systems target the drug to its
optimal absorption site and at a time when the body needs it the most
for maximal therapeutic effect.
Currently based in Piscataway and Chicago, Adello Biologics has been
working to develop high-quality, affordable biosimilars for patients
worldwide. The company is advancing a pipeline of complex proteins and
monoclonal antibodies with lead candidates in oncology and immunology.
As a result of the acquisition, Kashiv BioSciences’ broad business
offering includes drug delivery platforms incorporating delayed release
technology and gastric retention systems that improve the efficacy and
safety of known drugs; a 505(b)(2) pipeline of seven development
products targeting unmet clinical needs; biosimilars; prodrugs; and, as
part of a development collaboration with Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, 10
approved generic products and an additional 13 generic products in
advanced stages of development, including several complex generic
products. Kashiv BioSciences’ medications will improve the lives of
patients suffering from cancer as well as neuromuscular, movement and
endocrine disorders, among other debilitating conditions, both in the
U.S. and globally.
“The acquisition of Adello will create a fully integrated biosciences
company with a strong platform for growth,” said Chintu Patel, who will
become CEO of Kashiv BioSciences. “The combined breadth of expertise in
small and large molecules, peptides, proteins and monoclonal antibodies
will enable us to develop products with meaningful clinical
differentiation and a compelling value proposition for patients,
physicians and payers.”
For additional information, please visit http://www.kashivbiosciences.com.
