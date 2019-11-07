Kasisto Recognized as One of The Fastest Growing Companies in North America on Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500™

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kasisto , creators of KAI, the leading digital experience platform for the financial services industry, today announced it has been recognized for its exceptional business growth on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™ list, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, and energy tech companies in North America now in its 25th year. Kasisto grew 284% during the ranking period.

Kasisto's chief executive officer, Zor Gorelov, credits the company's impressive revenue growth to its talented employees, best-in-class conversational AI technology, its wide array of industry-leading financially-savvy virtual assistants, and proven track record of successful banking deployments across the globe. "We are incredibly honored to be recognized as one of the preeminent technology companies in North America. Every day, we strive to create and deliver virtual assistants that give financial institutions the power to produce humanizing digital experiences that drive engagement and build stronger relationships with their customers. Kasisto's KAI is the most advanced and widely deployed Conversational AI technology within the financial services industry. As a result, we're able to accumulate and construct the most comprehensive training dataset in the industry so we can consistently deliver the most intelligent virtual assistants to leading banks, fintechs, and other financial institutions around the world," said Gorelov.

"This year marks the 25th anniversary of Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, so we are especially pleased to announce and congratulate the 2019 winners," said Sandra Shirai , vice chairman, Deloitte LLP, and U.S. technology, media and telecommunications leader. "Once again, we saw innovation across the board, with software companies continuing their dominance of the top ten. It's always inspiring to see how the Fast 500 companies are transforming business and the world we live and work in."

"As technology innovation trends towards 'everything as a service', it's no surprise that software companies dominate the winners list yet again this year," said Mohana Dissanayake , partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP, and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications, within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "What's exciting about celebrating 25 years of the Tech Fast 500 is we now have a quarter-century of innovation stories to draw and reflect upon. These are the companies that push boundaries, help organizations become more efficient and productive, and ultimately enable businesses to drive growth and revenue. We congratulate all the well-deserving winners."

Now in its 25th year, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2015 to 2018.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $US50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $US5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

KAI is the leading digital experience platform for the financial services industry. Kasisto's customers include DBS Bank, J.P. Morgan, Mastercard, Standard Chartered, TD Bank, and Manulife Bank among others. They chose KAI for its proven track record to drive business results while improving customer experiences. The platform is engaging with millions of consumers around the world, all the time, across multiple channels, in different languages, and is optimized for performance, scalability, security, and compliance. KAI is built with the deepest Conversational AI portfolio in the industry. Kasisto is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Silicon Valley and Singapore. Kasisto Singapore Pte Ltd is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kasisto. For more information visit kasisto.com. Follow Kasisto on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

