Kaskela Law LLC Announces Filing of Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit

02/10/2019 | 10:31pm EST

RADNOR, Pa., Feb. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notice is hereby given that Kaskela Law LLC has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania, Case No. 2:19-cv-00062, on behalf of shareholders of II-VI Incorporated (“II-VI”) (Nasdaq: IIVI), alleging violations of Sections 14(a) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 in connection with II-VI’s proposed transaction with Finisar Corporation (the “Proposed Transaction”).

In connection with the Proposed Transaction, on December 28, 2018, II-VI filed a Registration Statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.  The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement provides materially incomplete information to II-VI shareholders about the Proposed Transaction. 

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff in this action, you must move the Court no later than 60 days from the date of this notice.  Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member’s claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class in the action. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

If you wish to discuss this action, or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740 or (484) 258 – 1585.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in state and federal courts throughout the country.  For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
201 King of Prussia Road
Suite 650
Radnor, PA 19087
(484) 258 – 1585
(888) 715 – 1740
www.kaskelalaw.com

KASKELA LAW LOGO1.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.