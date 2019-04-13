Kaskela Law LLC Announces Important April 2019 Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Deadlines – BRS, TAP, CAG and DPLO

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa., April 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that shareholder class action lawsuits have been filed against Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: BRS), Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE: TAP), Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) and Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE: DPLO). Additional information about these class actions lawsuits, including important deadlines in the actions, may be found below.



Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: BRS)

A shareholder class action complaint has been filed against Bristow Group Inc. (“Bristow”) on behalf of investors who purchased shares of the Company’s stock between February 8, 2018 and February 12, 2019 (the “Class Period”).

The complaint alleges that the defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse information to investors during the Class Period concerning the accuracy and reliability of the Company’s financial statements.

On February 11, 2019, Bristow disclosed that it “did not have adequate monitoring control processes in place related to non-financial covenants within certain of its secured financing and lease agreements.” Following this news, shares of the Company’s stock fell $1.22 per share, or nearly 40%, to close on February 12, 2019 at $1.84 per share.

IMPORTANT DEADLINE: Bristow investors may, no later than April 15, 2019 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class.

Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE: TAP)

A shareholder class action complaint has been filed against Molson Coors Brewing Company (“Molson Coors”) on behalf of investors who purchased shares of the Company’s stock between February 14, 2017 and February 12, 2019 (the “Class Period”).

The complaint alleges that the defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse information to investors during the Class Period concerning the accuracy and reliability of the Company’s financial statements.

On February 12, 2019, Molson Coors disclosed that its Audit Committee “concluded that the Company’s previously issued consolidated financial statements as of and for the years ended December 31, 2017 and December 31, 2016 should be restated and no longer be relied upon.” Following this news, shares of the Company’s stock fell $6.17 per share, or 9.5% in value, to close on February 12, 2019 at $59.19 per share.

IMPORTANT DEADLINE: Molson Coors investors may, no later than April 16, 2019 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class.

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG)

A shareholder class action complaint has been filed against Conagra Brands, Inc. (“Conagra”) on behalf of investors who purchased shares of the Company’s stock between June 27, 2018 and December 19, 2018 (the “Class Period”).

The complaint alleges that the defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse information to investors during the Class Period concerning Conagra’s acquisition of Pinnacle Foods, Inc. (“Pinnacle”).

According to the complaint, on December 20, 2018, Conagra “revealed that Pinnacle’s three leading brands had ‘suffered sales and distribution losses’ in 2018, and accounted ‘for the vast majority of Pinnacle’s current challenges’ due to self-inflicted subpar innovation and executional missteps.” Following this news, shares of the Company’s stock fell $4.81 per share, or over 17% in value, to close on December 20, 2018 at $24.28 per share.

IMPORTANT DEADLINE: Conagra investors may, no later than April 23, 2019 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class.

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE: DPLO)

A shareholder class action complaint has been filed against Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (“Diplomat”) on behalf of investors who purchased shares of the Company’s stock between February 26, 2018 and February 21, 2019 (the “Class Period”).

The complaint alleges that the defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse information to investors during the Class Period concerning the Company’s success in integrating and growing its pharmacy benefit management (“PBM”) business.

According to the complaint, on February 22, 2019, Diplomat announced that it was postponing the release of its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 due to a “recent determination” that it would need to record a non-cash impairment charge upwards of approximately $630 million relating to 2017 acquisitions for its PBM business. Following this news, shares of the Company’s stock fell $7.59 per share, or over 56% in value, to close on February 22, 2019 at $5.87 per share.

IMPORTANT DEADLINE: Diplomat investors may, no later than April 25, 2019 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class.

