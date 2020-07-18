Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kaskela Law LLC : Announces Important Deadline in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (CEMI) and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/18/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

PHILADELPHIA, July 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that a shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. ("Chembio") (NASDAQ:CEMI) on behalf of investors who purchased shares of Chembio's common stock between April 1, 2020 and June 16, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Chembio investors who suffered investment losses in excess of $100,000 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or online at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/chembio-diagnostics-inc/, for additional information about this action and their legal rights and options.

As detailed in the complaint, on June 16, 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a press release disclosing that it had revoked Chembio's Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the Company's DPP COVID-19 Igm/IgG System "due to performance concerns with the accuracy of the test," and because "data submitted by Chembio as well as an independent evaluation of the Chembio test at NCI showed that this test generates a higher than expected rate of false results and higher than that reflected in the authorized labeling for the device."  Following this news, shares of the Company's stock fell $6.04 per share, or over 60% in value, to close on June 17, 2020 at $3.89 per share.

IMPORTANT DEADLINE: Investors who purchased Chembio's common stock during the Class Period may, no later than August 17, 2020, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative in the action. 

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation.  For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Boulevard, Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 258 – 1585
(888) 715 – 1740
www.kaskelalaw.com
skaskela@kaskelalaw.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kaskela-law-llc-announces-important-deadline-in-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-filed-against-chembio-diagnostics-inc-cemi-and-encourages-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100-000-to-contact-the-firm-301095766.html

SOURCE Kaskela Law LLC


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:01pLINCOLN NATIONAL : Financial Group Statement on Passing of Congressman John Lewis
PU
12:54pEXELON : Utility Will Pay $200 Million to Settle Bribe Case -- Update
DJ
12:10pCalifornia Attorney General Grants Conditional Approval for Sale of St. Francis Medical Center to Prime Healthcare
GL
12:01pKaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Velocity Financial, Inc. on Behalf of Investors - VEL
PR
12:01pKASKELA LAW LLC : Announces Important Deadline in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against J2 Global, Inc. (JCOM) and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
PR
12:01pKASKELA LAW LLC : Announces Important Deadline in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (CEMI) and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
PR
11:52aUNCF Mourns Passing of Civil Rights and HBCU Icon John Lewis
GL
11:05aNSR REPORT : Connected Vehicles and Broadband Drive Land Mobile Satcom in Next Decade
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group