Kaskela Law LLC Announces Important Deadlines in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuits

10/26/2019 | 04:50pm EDT

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that shareholder class action lawsuits have been filed against the following companies:

Ruhnn Holding Limited (Nasdaq: RUHN)

A class action lawsuit has been filed against Ruhnn Holding Limited (“Ruhnn” or the “Company”) on behalf of certain investors who purchased shares of the Company’s securities on or after April 3, 2019.  Ruhnn investors may, no later than December 6, 2019, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative in the action.  For additional information about the Ruhnn action please visit http://kaskelalaw.com/case/ruhnn-holding-limited/.

electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR)

A class action lawsuit has been filed against electroCore, Inc. (“electroCore”) on behalf of investors who purchased electroCore securities between June 22, 2018 and September 25, 2019.  electroCore investors may, no later than November 25, 2019, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative in the action.  For additional information about the electroCore action please visit http://kaskelalaw.com/case/electrocore-inc/.

ProPetro Holding Corp (NYSE: PUMP)

A class action lawsuit has been filed against ProPetro Holding Corp. (“ProPetro”) on behalf of investors who purchased ProPetro securities between March 17, 2017 and August 8, 2019.  ProPetro investors may, no later than November 15, 2019, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative in the action.  For additional information about the ProPetro action please visit http://kaskelalaw.com/case/propetro/.

Pareteum Corporation (Nasdaq: TEUM)

A class action lawsuit has been filed against Pareteum Corporation (“Pareteum”) on behalf of investors who purchased Pareteum securities between December 14, 2017 and October 21, 2019.  Pareteum investors may, no later than December 23, 2019, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative in the action.  For additional information about the Pareteum action please visit http://kaskelalaw.com/case/pareteum-corporation/.

Investors are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC to receive additional information about these actions and their legal rights and options.  Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation.  For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Boulevard, Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 258 – 1585
(888) 715 – 1740
www.kaskelalaw.com
skaskela@kaskelalaw.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
