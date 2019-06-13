Kaskela Law LLC Announces Important Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Deadlines – APYX, WSR and INVVY

PHILADELPHIA, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that shareholder class action lawsuits have been filed against:



Apyx Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: APYX)

A shareholder class action complaint has been filed against Apyx Medical Corporation (“Apyx”) on behalf of investors who purchased shares of the Company’s stock between August 1, 2018 and April 1, 2019. Apyx investors may, no later than June 17, 2019 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information about this action, or to learn how to participate in this action, please visit http://kaskelalaw.com/case/apyx-medical-corporation/ .

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR)

A shareholder class action complaint has been filed against Whitestone REIT (“Whitestone”) on behalf of investors who purchased shares of the Company’s stock between May 9, 2018 and February 27, 2019. Whitestone investors may, no later than June 17, 2019 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information about this action, or to learn how to participate in this action, please visit http://kaskelalaw.com/case/whitestone-reit/ .

Indivior PLC (OTC: INVVY)

A shareholder class action complaint has been filed against Indivior PLC (“Indivior”) on behalf of investors who purchased shares of the Company’s securities between March 10, 2015 and April 9, 2019. Indivior investors may, no later than June 24, 2019 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information about this action, or to learn how to participate in this action, please visit http://kaskelalaw.com/case/indivior-plc/ .

