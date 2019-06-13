Log in
Kaskela Law LLC Announces Important Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Deadlines – APYX, WSR and INVVY

06/13/2019 | 10:54pm EDT

PHILADELPHIA, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that shareholder class action lawsuits have been filed against:

Apyx Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: APYX)

A shareholder class action complaint has been filed against Apyx Medical Corporation (“Apyx”) on behalf of investors who purchased shares of the Company’s stock between August 1, 2018 and April 1, 2019.  Apyx investors may, no later than June 17, 2019, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class.  For additional information about this action, or to learn how to participate in this action, please visit http://kaskelalaw.com/case/apyx-medical-corporation/.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR)

A shareholder class action complaint has been filed against Whitestone REIT (“Whitestone”) on behalf of investors who purchased shares of the Company’s stock between May 9, 2018 and February 27, 2019.  Whitestone investors may, no later than June 17, 2019, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class.  For additional information about this action, or to learn how to participate in this action, please visit http://kaskelalaw.com/case/whitestone-reit/.

Indivior PLC (OTC: INVVY)

A shareholder class action complaint has been filed against Indivior PLC (“Indivior”) on behalf of investors who purchased shares of the Company’s securities between March 10, 2015 and April 9, 2019.  Indivior investors may, no later than June 24, 2019, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class.  For additional information about this action, or to learn how to participate in this action, please visit http://kaskelalaw.com/case/indivior-plc/.

Investors who suffered losses in excess of $100,000 by investing in Apyx, Whitestone or Indivior securities are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC at (888) 715 – 1740,  or via skaskela@kaskelalaw.com, to receive additional information about the action and their important legal rights and options. 

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation.  For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com

CONTACT:

David Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Boulevard, Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 258 – 1585
(888) 715 – 1740
www.kaskelalaw.com
skaskela@kaskelalaw.com

