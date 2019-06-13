Log in
Kaskela Law LLC Announces Important Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Deadlines – EQBK, XENT and JMIA

06/13/2019 | 08:01pm EDT

PHILADELPHIA, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that shareholder class action lawsuits have been filed against:

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQBK)

A shareholder class action complaint has been filed against Equity Bancshares, Inc. (“Equity Bancshares”) on behalf of investors who purchased shares of the Company’s stock between May 11, 2018 and April 22, 2019.  Equity Bancshares investors may, no later than July 15, 2019, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class.  For additional information about the Equity Bancshares action, or to learn how to participate in the action, please visit http://kaskelalaw.com/case/equity-bancshares-inc/.

Intersect ENT, Inc. (Nasdaq: XENT)

A shareholder class action complaint has been filed against Intersect ENT, Inc. (“Intersect”) on behalf of investors who purchased shares of the Company’s stock between August 1, 2018 and May 6, 2019.  Intersect investors may, no later than July 15, 2019, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class.  For additional information about the Intersect action, or to learn how to participate in the action, please visit http://kaskelalaw.com/case/intersect-ent-inc/.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA)

A shareholder class action complaint has been filed against Jumia Technologies AG (“Jumia”) on behalf of investors who purchased shares of the Company’s American Depository Shares between April 12, 2019 and May 9, 2019.  Jumia investors may, no later than July 15, 2019, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class.  For additional information about the Jumia action, or to learn how to participate in the action, please visit http://kaskelalaw.com/case/jumia-technologies-ag/.

Investors who suffered losses in excess of $100,000 by investing in Equity Bancshares, Intersect, or Jumia securities are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC at (888) 715 – 1740,  or via skaskela@kaskelalaw.com, to receive additional information about the action and their important legal rights and options. 

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation.  For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com

CONTACT:

David Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Boulevard, Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 258 – 1585
(888) 715 – 1740
www.kaskelalaw.com
skaskela@kaskelalaw.com


Primary Logo


