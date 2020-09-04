Log in
Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Landcadia Holdings II, Inc (LCA) and Encourages LCA Stockholders to Contact the Firm

09/04/2020 | 09:01am EDT

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. (“Landcadia”) (NASDAQ: LCA) on behalf of the company’s current stockholders. 

The investigation seeks to determine whether Landcadia’s executive officers and directors have violated the securities laws in connection with recent corporate actions.

Stockholders who purchased shares of Landcadia’s common stock prior to June 29, 2020 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or by email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com or online at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/landcadia/, for additional information about this investigation and to discuss their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation.  For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 258 – 1585
(888) 715 – 1740
skaskela@kaskelalaw.com
www.kaskelalaw.com

This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
