Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) and Encourages Current Stockholders to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/11/2020 | 02:23pm EDT

PHILADELPHIA, April 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating ProPetro Holding Corp. (“ProPetro” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PUMP) on behalf of the company’s current stockholders.

Current ProPetro stockholders who purchased shares of the company’s stock prior to January 1, 2019 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or via email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com, to discuss this investigation and their legal rights and options.  Additional information about this investigation may also be found at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/propetro/.

On August 8, 2019, ProPetro disclosed that it was delaying the filing of its quarterly report with the SEC “due to an ongoing review by the audit committee of the Company’s board of directors” of certain financial matters.  Following this news, shares of the Company’s stock declined $4.59 per share, or over 26% in value, to close at $12.75 per share on August 9, 2019, on heavy trading volume.

Subsequently, on February 24, 2020, ProPetro disclosed that its Audit Committee’s “internal review has identified a number of internal and disclosure control deficiencies,” and that “Company’s management has to date concluded that there were multiple material weaknesses that resulted in the Company’s internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures not being effective as of a prior date.”

The investigation seeks to determine whether ProPetro’s officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties to the Company and its stockholders in connection with the above disclosures concerning the company’s financial reporting. 

ProPetro shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC for additional information about this investigation.  Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation.  For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 258 – 1585
(888) 715 – 1740
www.kaskelalaw.com
skaskela@kaskelalaw.com

This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:28pFUJIFILM : Toyama governor vows to help boost Avigan output amid virus pandemic
AQ
08:58pALPHABET : NHS working with Google, Apple on app to track coronavirus contact - Sunday Times
RE
08:01pEHEALTH : EHTH Loss Notice, Rosen, A Top Firm, Reminds eHealth, Inc. Investors With Large Losses Of The June 8 Deadline In The Class Action Seeking Recovery Of Investor Losses; Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100K Should Contact Firm - EHTH
PR
07:21pAirlines want U.S. Treasury to scrap proposal to make some grant money repayable
RE
07:01pZM LOSS NOTICE, Rosen Law Firm Continues Investigation of Securities Claims Against Zoom Video Communications, Inc.; Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100K Should Contact Firm – ZM
GL
06:05pHigh winds in Monday's forecast; DTE prepares for possible outages
GL
06:01pROSEN, A TOP FIRM, Continues Investigation of TAL Education Group; Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100K Should Contact Firm – TAL
GL
05:01pMESA LOSS NOTICE, ROSEN, A TOP FIRM, REMINDS MESA AIR GROUP, INC. INVESTORS WITH LARGE LOSSES OF THE JUNE 1 DEADLINE IN THE CLASS ACTION SEEKING RECOVERY OF INVESTOR LOSSES – MESA
GL
04:34pBREAKING : Judge Grants Restraining Order Against Louisville, KY Mayor in Dispute Over Drive-in Church Service on Easter
GL
03:31pRTIX LOSS NOTICE, ROSEN, A TOP FIRM, REMINDS RTI SURGICAL HOLDINGS, INC. INVESTORS WITH LARGE LOSSES OF THE MAY 22 DEADLINE IN THE CLASS ACTION FIRST FILED BY FIRM SEEKING RECOVERY OF INVESTOR LOSSES – RTIX
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : NHS working with Google, Apple on app to track coronavirus contact - Sunday Times
2Airlines want U.S. Treasury to scrap proposal to make some grant money repayable
3ROSEN, A TOP FIRM, Continues Investigation of TAL Education Group; Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100K..
4DTE ENERGY COMPANY : High winds in Monday's forecast; DTE prepares for possible outages
5FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION : FUJIFILM : Toyama governor vows to help boost Avigan output amid virus pandemi..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group