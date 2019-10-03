Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of SmileDirectClub, Inc. on Behalf of Investors - SDC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2019 | 01:31pm EDT

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC is investigating SmileDirectClub, Inc. (“SmileDirectClub” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SDC) on behalf of investors. 

On or about September 11, 2019, SmileDirectClub completed its initial public offering (“IPO”) of common stock, selling over 58 million shares of stock to investors at $23.00 per share. 

Approximately two weeks later, on September 24, 2019, a class action complaint was filed against SmileDirectClub by a group of dentists, orthodontists, and consumers alleging false advertising, fraud, negligence, and unfair and deceptive trade practices.  The complaint disputed the accuracy of several statements made in the Company’s IPO materials, and reported that the Company is subject to litigation for, among other things, operating as a dentist without proper licensing in several states.

Following this news, shares of SmileDirectClub’s stock fell nearly 25% in value over three trading days, to close on September 26, 2019 at $12.94 per share.  This closing price represented a cumulative decline of over 43% in the value of SmileDirectClub’s stock since the time of the Company’s IPO.

Kaskela Law LLC is investigating whether SmileDirectClub and/or the Company’s officers and directors violated the securities laws in connection with SmileDirectClub’s IPO, and whether investors have been harmed as a result of such actions and/or misstatements.

SmileDirectClub investors who purchased shares of the Company’s stock between September 11, 2019 and September 24, 2019 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC at (888) 715–1740, or online at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/smiledirectclub/, for additional information about this action and their legal rights and options. 

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud and shareholder rights litigation in state and federal actions.  For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 258 – 1585
(888) 715 – 1740
www.kaskelalaw.com

This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:53pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of BlackBerry Limited - BB
GL
01:52pEXCLUSIVE : U.S., UK to sign deal to get data faster from tech firms in security cases
RE
01:52pGRAMMY AWARD®-WINNING SINGER-SONGWRITER LEANN RIMES JOINS THE SPECIAL GUEST LINEUP FOR HGTV'S &LSQUO;EXTREME MAKEOVER : Home edition'
PU
01:52pCONSTELLATION BRANDS : Quarterly report which provides a continuing view of a company's financial position
PU
01:52pCISCO : A Day in the Life of a Cisco CSM
PU
01:52pTHREAT HUNTING : How to Gain the Most Value
PU
01:52pCISCO : How an IT Upgrade can Touch Patients' Lives
PU
01:52pLSU Researchers Continue Work on Bendable Concrete, Add Sugarcane Byproducts to the Mix
GL
01:51pSCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Investigates Advance Auto Parts, Inc.'s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties - AAP
PR
01:51pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Xilinx, Inc. - XLNX
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1STOXX EUROPE 600 : STOXX 600 : U.S. widens trade war with tariffs on European planes, cheese, whisky to punish..
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : Troubles with Tesla's automated parking feature summon safety regulators
3EXPLAINER: The jet subsidy row that threatens transatlantic trade war
4AIRBUS SE : Trump hails 'nice victory' on trade as EU whisky, wine makers left reeling
5Oil extends losses to near two-month low as economic gloom weighs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group