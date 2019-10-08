Log in
Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Wanda Sports Group Company Limited on Behalf of Investors - WSG

10/08/2019 | 05:53pm EDT

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC is investigating Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (“Wanda” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WSG) on behalf of investors. 

The investigation seeks to determine whether Wanda and/or the Company’s officers and directors violated the securities laws in connection with Wanda’s July 2019 initial public offering (“IPO”) of American Depository Shares (“Shares”), and if investors have been harmed as a result of such actions and/or misstatements.

On or about July 26, 2019, Wanda completed its IPO of Shares, selling 23.8 million Shares to investors at $8.00 per Share.  Less than six weeks after the Company completed its IPO, on September 6, 2019, Wanda announced that it had appointed a new President and Chief Executive Officer “effective immediately.” 

In total, the Company’s Shares have declined over 50% in value since the time of IPO.

Wanda investors who purchased the Company’s Shares between July 26, 2019 and September 6, 2019 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC at (888) 715–1740, or online at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/wanda-sports-group-company-limited/, to receive additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options. 

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud and shareholder rights litigation in state and federal actions.  For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.  This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 258 – 1585
(888) 715 – 1740
www.kaskelalaw.com
skaskela@kaskelalaw.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
