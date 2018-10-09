Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investor Class Action Lawsuit Against OPKO Health, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – OPK

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2018 | 01:31am CEST

RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that an investor class action lawsuit has been filed against OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) (“OPKO” or the “Company”) on behalf of purchasers of the Company’s securities between September 26, 2013 and September 7, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors who purchased OPKO’s securities during the Class Period and suffered an investment loss in excess of $100,000 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740, or skaskela@kaskelalaw.com, for additional information about this action and their legal rights.  Investors may also receive additional information about this action at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/opko/.

On September 7, 2018 the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filed a complaint against OPKO and its Chief Executive Officer, Phillip Frost, alleging that they violated the Securities Act of 1933 and Securities Exchange Act of 1934.  Specifically, the SEC’s complaint alleged that OPKO and Frost were participants in “highly profitable ‘pump-and-dump’ schemes … from 2013 through 2018” in the stock of public companies that, “while enriching Defendants by millions of dollars, left retail investors holding virtually worthless shares.”

Following this news, shares of OPKO’s common stock declined $1.01 per share, or over 18%, before they were halted for trading by Nasdaq on September 7, 2018 at $4.58 per share.  On September 14, 2018, the Company’s common stock resumed trading and immediately declined further in value.

IMPORTANT DEADLINE:  Investors who purchased OPKO’s securities during the Class Period may, no later than November 13, 2018, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class.  Additional information about this action may be found at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/opko/.

Investors who purchased OPKO’s securities during the Class Period and suffered an investment loss in excess of $100,000 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC for additional information about this action and their legal rights.  Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in state and federal courts throughout the country.  For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

KASKELA LAW LLC
D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
201 King of Prussia Road
Suite 650
Radnor, PA 19087
(484) 258 – 1585
(888) 715 – 1740
skaskela@kaskelalaw.com
www.kaskelalaw.com

KASKELA LAW LOGO1.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:27aMITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : GCC $10b support to Bahrain will bring economic stability
AQ
02:18aGENERAL MOTORS : Chevy “Walks” for Eighth Year in Fight Against Breast Cancer
PU
02:17aMICROSOFT : Project xCloud Seeks to Provide More Choices in Gaming
DJ
02:14aFORD MOTOR : picks BBDO as new advertising partner in marketing shake-up
AQ
02:13a9/10/2018 - NEW REPORT : Xero Small Business Insights and AlphaBeta quantify economic impact of NBN and digital connectivity
PU
02:09aSTEELCASE : New Jersey company buys second Baltimore-based office furniture dealer
AQ
02:08aEXPONENT : EFSA Residue Definition Guidance Training Workshop
PU
02:08aEXPONENT : International Society of Orthopaedic Surgery and Traumatology
PU
02:03aANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
02:03aT MOBILE US : Mobile Responds o Hurricane Michael
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS : PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Sale of Onshore Fields Opportunity Disclosu..
2IMMUNOGEN, INC. : IMMUNOGEN : to Present Initial Data from FORWARD II Expansion Cohort of Mirvetuximab Soravta..
3FACEBOOK : Alphabet to shut Google+ social site after user data exposed
4ELI LILLY AND COMPANY : ELI LILLY AND : Lilly to Present New Data From Oncology Portfolio at ESMO 2018 Congres..
5EXELIXIS, INC. : EXELIXIS : Cabozantinib to Be Featured in 13 Presentations at ESMO 2018 Congress

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.