Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Natural Health Trends Corp. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – NHTC

01/08/2019 | 09:34pm EST

RADNOR, Pa., Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that a shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Natural Health Trends Corp. (“Natural Health Trends” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NHTC) on behalf of purchasers of the Company’s common stock between April 27, 2016 and January 5, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors who purchased the Company’s common stock during the Class Period and suffered a financial loss in excess of $100,000 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740, or skaskela@kaskelalaw.com, to discuss their legal rights and options. Additional information about this action may be found at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/natural-health-trends-corp/.

The class action complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and misleading statements during the Class Period, and failed to disclose to investors that: (i) Natural Health Trends was operating as a pyramid scheme in China, which is contrary to Chinese law; (ii) consequently, Natural Health Trends was not in compliance with applicable Chinese law; and (iii) as a result, Defendants’ statements about Natural Health Trends’ business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

As further detailed in the complaint, on January 7, 2019, GeoInvesting reported that China Central Television, a prominent state television broadcaster in China, aired an exposé asserting that Natural Health Trends was operating as a pyramid scheme in China, contrary to Chinese law. Following this news, shares of the Company’s stock fell $4.89 per share, or nearly 25% in value, to close on January 7, 2019 at $14.88 per share, on heavy trading volume.

IMPORTANT DEADLINE: Investors who purchased Natural Health Trends’ common stock during the Class Period may, no later than March 11, 2019, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class.

Investors who purchased the Company’s common stock during the Class Period are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC to discuss their legal rights and options. Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in state and federal actions throughout the country. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
201 King of Prussia Road
Suite 650
Radnor, PA 19087
(484) 258 – 1585
(888) 715 – 1740
skaskela@kaskelalaw.com
www.kaskelalaw.com

KASKELA LAW LOGO1.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
