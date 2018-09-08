Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Pretium Resources Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – PVG

RADNOR, Pa, Sept. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that a shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Pretium Resources Inc. (“Pretium” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PVG) on behalf of purchasers of the Company’s securities between July 21, 2016 and September 6, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



Pretium investors who seek to take an active role in this litigation are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740, or skaskela@kaskelalaw.com , to discuss their important legal rights and options.

The shareholder class action complaint alleges that defendants made a series of false and misleading statements during the Class Period and failed to disclose material information to investors about the Company’s Brucejack Project. The complaint further alleges that, as a result of the foregoing, investors purchased Pretium’s securities at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period, and suffered investment losses as a result of defendants’ conduct.

On September 6, 2018, Viceroy Research published a report alleging, among other things, that the Company’s “reported grades and reserves are significantly inflated, a much greater amount of waste is being dumped into local lakes, and more explosives are being utilized.” The report further stated that “management is scrambling to find consistent, high-grade ore to maintain the charade that its debt and equity are viable.” On this news, shares of Pretium’s stock fell $0.77 per share, or nearly 10%, to close at $6.94 on September 6, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

IMPORTANT DEADLINE: Investors who purchased Pretium’s securities during the Class Period may, no later than November 6, 2018 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class.

