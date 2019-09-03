Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Investigation of Diodes Incorporated and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – DIOD

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 12:15pm EDT

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Diodes Incorporated (“Diodes”) (NASDAQ: DIOD) on behalf of the company’s shareholders.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Diodes and/or the company’s officers and directors have violated the securities laws, and whether Diodes shareholders have been harmed as a result of such actions. 

Diodes shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585 or (888) 715 – 1740, or by email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com, to discuss this investigation and their legal rights and options.  Additional information may also be found at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/diodes-incorporated/.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation.  For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Boulevard, Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 258 – 1585
(888) 715 – 1740
www.kaskelalaw.com
skaskela@kaskelalaw.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:44pENTERTAINMENT GAMES, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
12:44pKEURIG DR PEPPER INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:44pCBD PRODUCER MILE HIGH LABS EARNS CERTIFICATION FOR ISO 9001 : 2015 Standards and Good Manufacturing Practices
GL
12:43pAT&T : Names Media Boss John Stankey as CEO Heir Apparent
DJ
12:42pOil & Money conference rebranded to reflect energy transition
RE
12:42pRSI INTERNATIONAL : How to Simplify the Night Audit Process
PU
12:42pIMPAX ENVIRONMENTAL MARKETS : Sale of treasury shares
PU
12:42pNEXTERA ENERGY : Notification filed by National Security Exchange to report the removal from listing and registration of matured, redeemed or retired securities Initial Filing Amendments
PU
12:42pDIVIDEND ALERT : ChipMOS ADS CASH DIVIDEND TO BE DISTRIBUTED
PU
12:42pGolden Predator Mourns the Passing of Dennis Fentie, Former Director, Friend and Former Premier of the Yukon
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC : SPARK THERAPEUTICS : Roche, Spark again extend $4.3 billion takeover offer
2WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day
3BITTIUM OYJ : BITTIUM OYJ : Received a Purchase Order for Software-Defined Tough SDR™ Radios and TAC WIN..
4XIAOMI CORP : XIAOMI : China's Xiaomi plans $1.5 billion buyback to arrest stock tumble
5HASBRO, INC : HASBRO : Marvel superheroes power up Lego's sales

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group