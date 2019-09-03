Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Investigation of Diodes Incorporated and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – DIOD
09/03/2019 | 12:15pm EDT
PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Diodes Incorporated (“Diodes”) (NASDAQ: DIOD) on behalf of the company’s shareholders.
The investigation seeks to determine whether Diodes and/or the company’s officers and directors have violated the securities laws, and whether Diodes shareholders have been harmed as a result of such actions.
Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation.