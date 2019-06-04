Kaskela Law LLC Announces Stockholder Investigation of Isramco, Inc. – ISRL

PHILADELPHIA, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC is investigating Isramco, Inc. (“Isramco” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ISRL) on behalf of the Company’s stockholders.



On May 20, 2019, Isramco announced that it had entered into a “going private” transaction with Naphtha Israel Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (“Naphtha”), through which Isramco stockholders will receive $121.40 per share in cash for their Isramco shares. Notably, Isramco’s Chairman and Co-CEO, “who through various entities controls Naphtha, beneficially owns approximately 73.0% of the outstanding common stock of Isramco.”

Kaskela Law LLC is investigating: (i) whether $121.40 per share represents adequate consideration for the Company’s shares; (ii) whether the Company’s executive officers and/or directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the transaction with Naphtha; and (iii) whether the Company’s shareholders are receiving all material information in connection with the transaction with Naphtha.

