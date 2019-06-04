Log in
Kaskela Law LLC Announces Stockholder Investigation of Isramco, Inc. – ISRL

06/04/2019

PHILADELPHIA, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC is investigating Isramco, Inc. (“Isramco” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ISRL) on behalf of the Company’s stockholders. 

On May 20, 2019, Isramco announced that it had entered into a “going private” transaction with Naphtha Israel Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (“Naphtha”), through which Isramco stockholders will receive $121.40 per share in cash for their Isramco shares.  Notably, Isramco’s Chairman and Co-CEO, “who through various entities controls Naphtha, beneficially owns approximately 73.0% of the outstanding common stock of Isramco.”

Kaskela Law LLC is investigating: (i) whether $121.40 per share represents adequate consideration for the Company’s shares; (ii) whether the Company’s executive officers and/or directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the transaction with Naphtha; and (iii) whether the Company’s shareholders are receiving all material information in connection with the transaction with Naphtha.

Isramco stockholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740, or via skaskela@kaskelalaw.com, to discuss this investigation and their legal rights and options.  Additional information may also be found at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/isramco/.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation.  For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.  This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.    

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Boulevard, Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 258 – 1585
(888) 715 – 1740
www.kaskelalaw.com

