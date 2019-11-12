Log in
Kaskela Law LLC : Announces Stockholder Investigation of The We Company

11/12/2019 | 08:01pm EST

Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating The We Company (“We Co.” or the “Company”), formerly known as WeWork, on behalf of the Company’s shareholders.

On October 23, 2019, The Wall Street Journal published an article entitled “WeWork Employee Options Underwater as Ex-CEO Reaps.” According to the article, We Co.’s founder and CEO, Adam Neumann, “stands to receive up to $1.7 billion as part of a deal with SoftBank Group Corp. to step away from office-space startup WeWork.”

The article also reports that the deal with SoftBank “calls for SoftBank to buy WeWork’s private shares from investors and some employees at $19.19 each, a fraction of the $110 a share price reached in January, when WeWork was valued at $47 billion.” Further according to the article, “[f]ormer employees have privately expressed frustration that they exercised stock options when they left the company in the past few years, meaning they bought the stock at the grant price thinking that the stock’s value was worth much more, only to see it plummet recently.”

We Co. stockholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740, or by email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com, to discuss this investigation and their legal rights and options. Additional information may also be found at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/the-we-company/.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.


© Business Wire 2019
