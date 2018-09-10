Log in
Kaskela Law LLC Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of OPKO Health, Inc. – OPK

09/10/2018 | 04:44pm CEST

RADNOR, Pa., Sept. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC is investigating claims on behalf of investors of OPKO Health, Inc. (“OPKO” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:OPK).  The investigation concerns whether OPKO and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices, and whether OPKO investors have been harmed as a result.

OPKO investors are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585 or (888) 715 – 1740, or via email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com, to discuss this investigation and their legal rights and options.  Additional information about this investigation may also be found online at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/opko/.

On September 7, 2018 the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filed a complaint against OPKO and its Chief Executive Officer, Phillip Frost, alleging that they violated the Securities Act of 1933 and Securities Exchange Act of 1934.  Specifically, the SEC’s complaint alleged that OPKO and Frost were participants in “highly profitable ‘pump-and-dump’ schemes … from 2013 through 2018” in the stock of public companies that, “while enriching Defendants by millions of dollars, left retail investors holding virtually worthless shares.”

Following this news, shares of OPKO’s common stock declined $1.01 per share, or over 18%, before they were halted for trading by Nasdaq on September 7, 2018 at $4.58 per share.

OPKO investors are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC to discuss this investigation and their legal rights and options.  Kaskela Law LLC exclusively prosecutes shareholder actions in state and federal courts throughout the country on behalf of investors.  For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.  This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

CONTACT:

Kaskela Law LLC
D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
201 King of Prussia Road
Suite 650
Radnor, PA 19087
(484) 258 – 1585
(888) 715 – 1740
skaskela@kaskelalaw.com
www.kaskelalaw.com

KASKELA LAW LOGO1.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
