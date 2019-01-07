Kaskela Law LLC: Investigation of II-VI Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders – IIVI

RADNOR, Pa., Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC is investigating II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ: IIVI) (“II-VI”) of behalf of the Company’s stockholders.



II-VI stockholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740 to discuss this investigation and their legal rights and options.

On November 9, 2018, II-VI announced that it had entered into an agreement to acquire Finisar Corporation in a cash and stock transaction. According to the announcement, II-VI has agreed to exchange $15.60 per share in cash and 0.2218 shares of newly-issued II-VI common stock for each share of Finisar common stock, in a transaction valued at over $3 billion. Since the time of that announcement, shares of II-VI’s common stock have declined approximately 30% in value.

The investigation seeks to determine whether the proposed transaction as structured is fair to II-VI and its stockholders, and whether II-VI stockholders are being provided with all material information necessary to evaluate and vote on the proposed transaction. Additional information about this investigation may be found at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/ii-vi/ .

