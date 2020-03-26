Log in
Kaspersky : Recognized Among Top Providers of Security Awareness and Training in Analyst Report

03/26/2020 | 09:16am EDT

Kaspersky has been recognized in The Forrester Wave™: Security Awareness and Training Solutions, Q1 2020 report, evaluating “how each provider measures up and helps security and risk (S&R) professionals select the right one for their needs.” The company has been included amongst 12 “providers that matter most.”

According to latest Kaspersky’s IT Security Risks survey, enterprises (67%) and SMBs (64%) alike are planning to increase their training and education budgets, including those related to IT security awareness courses. However, to improve a company’s security position, educational initiatives should not only include cybersecurity knowledge but also effect change in staff behavior. Properly trained personnel will follow security policies and best practices. This helps to protect corporate reputations, as it reduces the chances that a company will fall victim to a cyberattack due to unwitting staff actions and then suffer financial and reputational consequences.

The Forrester Wave: Security Awareness and Training Solutions for Q1 2020 report noted of Kaspersky’s awareness program that “the Automated Security Awareness Platform is a fully automated solution that targets SMBs that lack cybersecurity or learning expertise.” The Forrester report adds “small organizations looking for a large content library and an automated solution should consider Kaspersky.”

The inclusion criteria for the Forrester report asks vendors to show that their solutions havedata segmentation capabilities that can be used to help grow and mature their customers’ security awareness, behavior and culture programs.” The Kaspersky Automated Security Awareness platform helps to meet this condition by allowing Kaspersky customers to set up training programs of varying difficulty levels, so different employee groups receive the right guidance for their role in the business.

Kaspersky’s security awareness portfolio consists of training solutions, based on behavioral science, data science and psychological and creative learning research, that help organizations develop a ‘cyber-safe’ culture. This approach increases engagement in tackling cybersecurity issues that could concern all employees, no matter which department they work in, and ensures Kaspersky can be chosen in the analytical report. The company’s products include:

  • Gamified training like Kaspersky Interactive Protection Simulation (KIPS) for decision makers and CyberSafety Management Games (CSMG) offer true gamification that promotes competition and increases engagement in cybersecurity.
  • The Kaspersky Automated Security Awareness Platform, consisting of interactive micro-lessons, tests and simulated phishing attacks to help transform all employees’ behavior.
  • Cybersecurity for IT Online, providing simulations to equip general IT specialists (such as IT administrators) with essential cybersecurity skills and knowledge.

With 550,000 employees in 75 countries trained so far with Kaspersky Security Awareness solutions, Kaspersky has achieved a wide global reach with its comprehensive products. This, along with significant interest from Forrester clients who asked for inquires and consulting engagements, allows Kaspersky to be included among the 12 most significant providers in the sector.

“We are extremely proud to be recognized among the most significant security vendors, as we continue to strengthen our employee training services,” said Elena Molchanova, head of security awareness marketing at Kaspersky. “Kaspersky’s solutions have been built upon more than 20 years’ experience in the cybersecurity industry, which has helped us build training courses that account for nearly all corporate security scenarios.

“We utilize e-learning technologies and real-life case studies to ensure our educational programs improve businesses cybersecurity culture. We are always learning more ourselves and will further develop our portfolio accordingly, to meet Forrester’s recommendations and growing demand from our customers.”

Further information about Kaspersky’s training services and the Forrester Wave: Security Awareness and Training Solutions for Q1 2020 report, can be found here.

About Kaspersky
Kaspersky is a global cybersecurity company founded in 1997. Kaspersky’s deep threat intelligence and security expertise is constantly transforming into innovative security solutions and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure, governments and consumers around the globe. The company’s comprehensive security portfolio includes leading endpoint protection and a number of specialized security solutions and services to fight sophisticated and evolving digital threats. Over 400 million users are protected by Kaspersky technologies and we help 270,000 corporate clients protect what matters most to them. Learn more at www.kaspersky.com.


