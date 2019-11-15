Kaspersky : recognized as Brand of the Year at the World Branding Awards

Kaspersky has won the Brand of the Year award in the Anti-virus Software category at the World Branding Awards. The company was acknowledged as a brand of the year following a unique judging and voting process at the premier awards event from the World Branding Forum.

The awards ceremony – which took place at Kensington Palace in London, on Thursday, November 14 – recognizes the world’s best brands for their work and achievements. The event is a great opportunity for global brands to come together and learn more about each other’s successes.

The judging process is conducted in three parts – brand valuation, a public ballot and consumer market research. The World Brand Forum conducts a financial valuation based on an income approach model and calculates a market research score for each of the award nominees. The general public also gets a say through an online vote, and Kaspersky was named as a truly exceptional brand.

Kaspersky conducted a rebrand earlier this year to update both its visual identity and core company philosophy. The new branding reflects the company’s vision of the future and its approach to business – Kaspersky is moving beyond the anti-virus laboratory and is becoming a technological leader with an advanced and comprehensive portfolio of security solutions and services. The new branding also marks the evolution of the company’s business focus from ‘cybersecurity’ towards the wider concept of ‘cyber-immunity’ and support for the creation of connected systems that are secure-by-design, thus establishing higher industry standards for the future.

“We are thrilled to have won the Brand of the Year Award,” comments Andrew Winton, vice president, marketing at Kaspersky. “It’s even more important to receive the award during the year Kaspersky went through its rebranding. The world is very different to how it was when we were founded in 1997. It has new needs and we have to evolve to meet those needs, not just for today, but also for the future. This means our rebranding is not only a change of the logo, it is also about a philosophy that shapes every aspect of our business. We are building a safer world that’s immune to cyberthreats. A world where people and organizations of all kinds can trust and use technology to make it even better, and a world where Kaspersky products and services help enable this.

“We have received great feedback from our partners and customers by introducing a new brand. We are confident that these changes will give our partners more reasons to grow their business in collaboration with Kaspersky as we build a new way for our company and our industry.”

The company worked with several agency partners in the creation, development and execution of the rebranding project. Wunderman Thompson, a creative, data and technology agency, helped create the brand platform and philosophy of behind ‘Bring on the Future’. Meanwhile, the new visual identity and logo were developed by the agency Moving Brands, who helped to represent the top-class software engineering expertise that the company originated from and remains committed to.

About Kaspersky

Kaspersky is a global cybersecurity company founded in 1997. Kaspersky’s deep threat intelligence and security expertise is constantly transforming into innovative security solutions and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure, governments and consumers around the globe. The company’s comprehensive security portfolio includes leading endpoint protection and a number of specialized security solutions and services to fight sophisticated and evolving digital threats. Over 400 million users are protected by Kaspersky technologies and we help 270,000 corporate clients protect what matters most to them. Learn more at www.kaspersky.com.

About the World Branding Awards

The World Branding Awards is the premier awards event from the World Branding Forum. The Awards recognizes the achievements of some of the best brands in the world. Winners are selected based on brand valuation, market research, and online public voting. For more information, visit awards.brandingforum.org

