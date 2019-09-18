Kaspersky : to Host CyberStarts Boston on September 24

Industry networking event aims to empower the next generation of cybersecurity professionals

Kaspersky, a global cybersecurity company, is hosting its second annual CyberStarts Boston, a free networking event aiming to empower the next generation of cybersecurity professionals.

The cybersecurity industry is currently suffering a skills shortage, which is projected to equate to 1.8 million jobs by 2022. There is a clear need for young professionals, especially women, to consider career opportunities within the industry. With its second year of hosting CyberStarts Boston, Kaspersky is bringing together cybersecurity advocates, technology mavens and business leaders to bring awareness to opportunities and encourage women to join the industry.

When: Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 5:30pm – 9:00pm

Where: City Winery Boston, 80 Beverly Street, Boston, MA 02114

Who: Kaspersky welcomes the following panelists:

Alena Reva, vice president of human resources, Kaspersky

Jill Areson-Perkins, product owner, cybersecurity awareness, Liberty Mutual Insurance

Sarah Fay, managing director, Glasswire Ventures

Lindsey O’Donnell, journalist, Threatpost

CyberStarts Boston is open to everyone and admission is free of charge. Space is limited and attendees are encouraged to reserve their spots today by registering here.

More information can be found at www.cyberstartsboston.com, and follow along on social media: #CyberStartsBoston.

About Kaspersky

Kaspersky is a global cybersecurity company founded in 1997. Kaspersky’s deep threat intelligence and security expertise is constantly transforming into innovative security solutions and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure, governments and consumers around the globe. The company’s comprehensive security portfolio includes leading endpoint protection and a number of specialized security solutions and services to fight sophisticated and evolving digital threats. Over 400 million users are protected by Kaspersky technologies and we help 270,000 corporate clients protect what matters most to them. Learn more at usa.kaspersky.com.

