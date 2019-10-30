Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kat Florence releases World's Rarest Kashmir Sapphire Collection

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/30/2019 | 01:57am EDT

Jewellery designer Kat Florence, renowned for creating jewelry for the stars and famous for incorporating the world’s rarest colored gemstones into her masterpieces, will finally be releasing her collection of fine quality Kashmir Sapphires this November.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191029006192/en/

Kat Florence releases World’s Rarest Kashmir Sapphire Collection. (Photo: Business Wire)

Kat Florence releases World’s Rarest Kashmir Sapphire Collection. (Photo: Business Wire)

In an interview with Kat Florence she explains that the Kashmir Sapphire mines depleted over 100 years ago. She believes that gemstones with this now extinct lineage, should be shown to the world before being sold to private collectors. Kat Florence will be loaning her masterpieces to a list of select museums around the world, to be on display for several months before these, now impossible to source again, gems, will go for sale at auction or to private collectors.

Kashmir Sapphires hold the world record for highest priced sapphires per carat ever sold at auction. The 5 legendary Kashmir Sapphires sold in the last decade are the Rockefeller Sapphire which sold April 2011 for US$ 3.0 Mio, Star of Kashmir which sold May 2013 for US$ 3.5 Mio, then the 28 Carat Kashmir by Oscar Heyman & Brothers which sold April 2014 for US$5.1 Mio, the Cartier Kashmir Bracelet which changes owners on May 2016 for US$ 7.7 Mio and the Peacock Necklace November which went 2018 for a record US$ 14.9 Mio, making Kat Florence Kashmir Sapphire Collection one of the most exciting and expected events in the world of rare and exquisite gems.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:16aNOVARTIS : CHF0.50(REGD) Novartis Announces -2-
DJ
02:16aOASMIA PHARMACEUTICAL PUBL : recruits Michael of Winklerfelt as new CFO
AQ
02:16aHeijmans' result higher in 2019 - Concerns regarding impact of nitrogen measures and PFAS
GL
02:16aNOVARTIS AG CHF0.50(REGD) Novartis Announces Avxs-101 Intrathecal Study Update
DJ
02:15aHOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES : to Announce Fiscal Year 2020 First Quarter Financial Results and Host Earnings Conference Call on November 13, 2019 US ET
PR
02:15aBasilea reports positive preclinical data on oncology drug candidates derazantinib and lisavanbulin at AACR-NCI-EORTC conference
GL
02:12aINMARSAT : gets green light for $3.4bn private buyout
AQ
02:12aBOEING : boss accused of lying as senators grill him over 737 Max
AQ
02:11aMASTERCARD : Strong spending raises quarterly Mastercard sales
AQ
02:11aLIBERTY SIRIUSXM : Austin power
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian shares slip before Fed decision on trade deal worries
2WTI : Venezuelan Opposition Files Lawsuit Attacking Citgo-Backed Bonds
3AT&T surprises with HBO Max price in battle against Disney and Netflix
4DOW JONES 30 : Oil prices drop as trade worries overshadow fall in stocks
5FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : WhatsApp sues Israel's NSO for allegedly helping spies hack phones around the world
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group