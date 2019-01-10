Katahdin Bankshares : 35th Annual Wild Katahdin Trust Snow Run

35th Annual Wild Katahdin Trust Snow Run

Houlton, ME (1/10/2019) - Katahdin Trust is pleased to partner once again with the Town of Houlton and the Aroostook Musterds to sponsor the 35th Annual Wild Katahdin Trust Snow Run, happening in Houlton on Saturday, February 2nd during Moosestompers Weekend. This year, funds raised through the event will benefit the Houlton Recreation Department.

For more than 100 years Katahdin Trust has remained a local company, built on traditions of financial strength, community orientation and innovation. Last year alone, Katahdin Trust donated to more than 250 local non-profit organizations throughout the state of Maine, and Katahdin Trust employees donated nearly 8,000 hours of their time volunteering in their local communities.

"It is our privilege to sponsor the Wild Katahdin Trust Snow Run," said Krista Putnam, Katahdin Trust's Senior Vice President of Marketing. "For more than a century, Katahdin Trust has been committed to supporting efforts that create a positive influence, provide opportunity, and make lives better in the communities that we serve. The Wild Katahdin Trust Snow Run is a fun event that raises money to improve the lives of our neighbors and friends and that is something we are proud to stand behind."

Runners and walkers alike are encouraged to take part in this fundraising event. Funds raised will help the Houlton Recreation Department in their effort to purchase picnic tables for the Just for Kids playground, a welcome addition for both children and their caregivers!

The race course will take runners and walkers around the beautiful town of Houlton. Registration begins at 9 a.m. at the Millar Civic Center located in Houlton's Community Park. Walkers will head out on a two mile course at 10:45 a.m. and the 5K run will begin at 11 a.m. Refreshments and a traditional chicken stew will be served after the event by Katahdin Trust employee volunteers. Cost is $12 per person; the first 50 people to register will receive a t-shirt or a hat.

Age categories for the run include: under 14; 15-18; 19-29; 30-39; 40-49; 50-59; and over 60. Awards will be handed out to the 1st Place male and female in each age group run; overall top male and female runners; the top five walkers to complete the walk; and of course, the "Mean Runner."

Those who would like to participate in this year's Wild Katahdin Trust Snow Run are encouraged to pre-register. Applications can be picked up at any Katahdin Trust location and are also available online. Checks can be made payable to Town of Houlton and mailed to the Houlton Recreation Department, 128 Main Street, Houlton, ME 04730.

