Katahdin Bankshares Corp. : Announces Dividend

08/26/2020 | 04:06pm EDT

HOULTON, Maine, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Katahdin Bankshares Corp. (OTCQX: KTHN), parent company of Katahdin Trust Company, a community bank founded in 1918 serving northern Maine and the greater Bangor and Portland regions, announced that it has declared a cash dividend of $0.1185 per share for the third quarter of 2020. 

In making the announcement Jon J. Prescott, Katahdin Trust President & CEO, stated that it represented a 5.33% increase over last year's third quarter dividend. The dividend will be payable on September 22, 2020 to shareholders of record as of September 15, 2020.   

About Katahdin Bankshares Corp.
Katahdin Bankshares Corp. is the bank holding company of Katahdin Trust Company, a community bank founded in 1918 and based in Houlton, Maine. Katahdin Trust, named one of the 2018 and 2019 Best Places to Work in Maine, has nearly 180 employees and sixteen banking offices that serve Aroostook, Penobscot, and Cumberland counties. Katahdin Bankshares Corp. common stock is quoted on the OTCQX market under the symbol KTHN and was named to the 2020 OTCQX Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market. To learn more about the Company and its subsidiary bank, visit KatahdinTrust.com or follow Katahdin Trust on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/katahdin-bankshares-corp-announces-dividend-301119130.html

SOURCE Katahdin Bankshares Corp.


© PRNewswire 2020
