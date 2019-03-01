Log in
Katahdin Bankshares Corp. : Posts Annual Report

03/01/2019 | 09:31am EST

HOULTON, Maine, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Katahdin Bankshares Corp. (OTCQX: KTHN), parent company of Katahdin Trust Company, announced that it has published its 2018 Annual Report. This report may be found at

https://www.katahdintrust.com/ContentDocumentHandler.ashx?documentId=58025

Katahdin Bankshares Corp., parent company of Katahdin Trust Company, stock is quoted on the OTC Markets quote board OTCQX under the symbol KTHN. Current stock information can be found at otcmarkets.com/stock/KTHN/quote. Katahdin Trust, founded in 1918 and named one of the 2018 Best Places to Work in Maine, is a community bank with more than $800 million in assets and 180 employees. The Bank offers financial services to individuals and businesses from 16 full-service branches in Northern Maine and the greater Bangor and Portland Regions with a suite of digital banking solutions. Learn more about Katahdin Trust on its website at www.katahdintrust.com and get the latest news and information by following Katahdin Trust on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/katahdin-bankshares-corp-posts-annual-report-300804970.html

SOURCE Katahdin Bankshares Corp.


© PRNewswire 2019
