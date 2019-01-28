Katahdin Bankshares Corp. : Releases 4th Quarter Unaudited Financial Report

HOULTON, Maine, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Katahdin Bankshares Corp. (OTCQX: KTHN), parent company of Katahdin Trust Company, has released its quarterly unaudited financial report to shareholders. This report may be found at https://www.katahdintrust.com/ContentDocumentHandler.ashx?documentId=57667.

About Katahdin Bankshares Corp.

Katahdin Bankshares Corp., parent company of Katahdin Trust Company, stock is quoted on the OTC Markets quote board OTCQX under the symbol KTHN and was named to the 2018 OTCQX Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market. Current stock information can be found at otcmarkets.com/stock/KTHN/quote. Katahdin Trust, founded in 1918 and named one of the 2018 Best Places to Work in Maine, is a community bank with over $800 million in assets and 180 employees. The Bank offers financial services to individuals and businesses from 16 full-service branches in Northern Maine and the greater Bangor and Portland Regions with a suite of digital banking solutions. Learn more about Katahdin Trust on its website at www.katahdintrust.com and get the latest news and information by following Katahdin Trust on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

