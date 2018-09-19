Log in
Katahdin Bankshares : Trust Named A Best Places to Work in Maine

09/19/2018 | 02:13pm CEST

Katahdin Trust Named A Best Places to Work in Maine

HOULTON, ME (9/19/2018) - Katahdin Trust, a locally owned and managed community bank founded in 1918 serving the financial needs of Aroostook, Penobscot and Cumberland counties, was recently named as one of the 2018 Best Places to Work in Maine.

The Bank offers its employees an outstanding benefits package that includes performance bonus incentives, sick and personal family time, college tuition reimbursement program, and an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP).

"I am extremely proud to have Katahdin Trust receive a Best Places to Work in Maine designation for 2018," said Jon Prescott, President & CEO. "This honor makes our 100th anniversary year even more special. The Bank owes a huge thank you to our employees and their ongoing support that has enabled us to carry on the vision of our founders - to be a local company built on traditions of financial strength, community priorities and innovation."

A culture of engagement is a priority at Katahdin Trust and employees are encouraged to be active on various work committees as well as in their communities. In addition, once a month the Bank celebrates its employees with 'Fun Friday'

where employees are rewarded with various giveaways, logo gear, and surprises. Employees are also given the opportunity to make a donation to dress casually and wear jeans. Known as "Casual Because We Care" the donations support a selection of non-profit organizations throughout Maine.

The Best Places to Work in Maine awards program was created in 2006 and is a project of the Society for Human Resource Management - Maine State Council (MESHRM) and Best Companies Group. Partners endorsing the program include: Mainebiz, the Maine State Chamber of Commerce, the Maine Department of Labor, the Department of Economic and Community Development and Maine HR Convention.

This statewide survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in Maine, benefiting the state's economy, its workforce and businesses. The 2018 Best Places to Work in Maine list is made up of 75 companies in three size categories: small (15-49 U.S. employees), medium (50-249 U.S. employees) and large (250+ U.S. employees).

To be considered for participation, companies had to fulfill the following eligibility requirements:

  • - Have at least 15 employees working in Maine;

  • - Be a for-profit or not-for-profit business or government entity;

  • - Be a publicly or privately held business;

  • - Have a facility in the state of Maine; and

  • - Must be in business a minimum of 1 year.

Companies from across the state entered the two-part process to determine the Best Places to Work in Maine. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final rankings. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Maine and also analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final rankings.

Katahdin Trust will be recognized at the Best Places to Work in Maine awards ceremony on October 9th in Augusta and will be listed in a special publication by Mainebiz. The final rankings will be announced at the event.

For more information on the Best Places to Work in Maine program, visitwww.BestPlacestoWorkME.comor contact Jackie Miller at 717-323-5237.

About Katahdin Trust

Katahdin Trust Company, celebrating 100 years of community banking since its founding in 1918 and recently named as one of the 2018 Best Places to Work in Maine, has more than $800 million in assets and 180 employees. The Bank offers financial services to individuals and businesses from 16 full-service branches in Aroostook County and the greater Bangor and Portland Regions with a suite of digital banking solutions. Katahdin Bankshares Corp., parent company of Katahdin Trust Company, stock is quoted on the OTC Markets quote board OTCQX under the symbol KTHN and was named to the 2018 OTCQX Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market. Current stock information can be found at otcmarkets.com/stock/KTHN/quote. Learn more about Katahdin Trust on its website atwww.katahdintrust.comand get the latest news and information by following Katahdin Trust on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

# # #

Disclaimer

Katahdin Bankshares Corporation published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 12:12:02 UTC
