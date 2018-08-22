Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Katahdin Bankshares : announces 3Q Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2018 | 10:12pm CEST

Katahdin Bankshares Corp. Announces Dividend

Houlton, ME, (8/22/18) - Katahdin Bankshares Corp. (OTCQX: KTHN), parent company of Katahdin Trust Company, announced that it has declared a cash dividend of $0.1075 per share for the third quarter of 2018. In making the announcement Jon J. Prescott, Katahdin Trust President & CEO, stated that it represented a 7.5% increase over last year's third quarter dividend. The dividend will be payable on September 20, 2018 to all shareholders of record as of September 13, 2018.

Katahdin Bankshares Corp. also declared a cash dividend on its preferred stock Series D of $54.6875 per share for the third quarter of 2018. The preferred stock Series D dividend will be payable on October 15, 2018 to shareholders of record as of October 5, 2018.

About Katahdin Bankshares Corp.

Katahdin Bankshares Corp., parent company of Katahdin Trust Company, stock is quoted on the OTC Markets quote board OTCQX under the symbol KTHN and was named to the 2018 OTCQX Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market. Current stock information can be found at otcmarkets.com/stock/KTHN/quote. Katahdin Trust Company, celebrating 100 years of community banking since its founding in 1918, has more than $800 million in assets and 180 employees. The Bank offers financial services to individuals and businesses from sixteen offices throughout Maine and a full range of online and mobile banking solutions. Learn more about Katahdin Trust on its website atwww.katahdintrust.comand get the latest news and information by following Katahdin Trust on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

###

Disclaimer

Katahdin Bankshares Corporation published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 20:11:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:32pSOUTHERN : Gulf Power-supported grants engage 9,000 Walton, Okaloosa county students, residents
PU
10:32pIGT : Secures Sports Betting Platform License in West Virginia
PR
10:32pIMMERSION CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:31pCAPSTEAD MORTGAGE CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:31pDMD DIGITAL HEALTH CONNECTIONS : Groupe DMD connexions sante numeriques inc. conclut une entente visant a privatiser la Societe pour une contrepartie en especes ou en actions privilegiees au prix de 0.25 par action
AQ
10:31pNORDSTROM : Board of Directors Authorizes $1.5 Billion Share Repurchase Program and Approves Quarterly Dividend
BU
10:31pAURORA CANNABIS OBTAINS HEALTH CANADA APPROVAL FOR SOFTGEL CAPSULE PRODUCTION AT AURORA VIE FACILITY AND LAUNCHES CANNIMED CAPSULES 3 : 3
AQ
10:31pTONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:31pCENTERRA GOLD : Provides Update on Strategic Agreement with the Kyrgyz Republic
AQ
10:31pAEROVIRONMENT, INC. : Schedules First Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CONTINENTAL : CONTINENTAL : Shares Lose Grip After 2018 Guidance Cut -- Update
2TESLA : Deal-hungry investment bankers walk Tesla tightrope
3GRIEG SEAFOOD : GRIEG SEAFOOD ASA: Q2 2018 - High harvest volume in Q2
4ANALOG DEVICES : ANALOG DEVICES: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
5Global wheat supply to crisis levels; big China stocks won't provide relief

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.