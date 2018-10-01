Log in
Katalyst : CEO Tate Fisher Discusses the Future of Retail at CCA 2018

10/01/2018 | 05:05pm CEST

Panelists Include Leaders from T-Mobile, Gensler and More to Address Capturing the Retail Experience

Continuing its voice as a leader in retail planning for the wireless industry, Katalyst announced today its participation as a panelist at CCA, taking place October 1-3 at the Omni Orlando Resort in Championsgate, Florida. Company founder and CEO Tate Fisher will be speaking on a panel with industry leaders such as Gensler and T-Mobile to discuss how to maximize engagement with end users and brands in a session titled, “Retail Store of the Future” at 10:15 a.m. on October 3.

In this session, attendees will learn about new trends in retail store design and improving the customer experience with key takeaways including traffic patterns, store design and designing for the sensory experience. Panelists include:

  • Tate Fisher, CEO, Katalyst Group
  • Brandon Krebs, Carrier Account Manager, iQmetrix
  • Sharon Lessard, Firmwide Retail Practice Area Leader, Senior Associate, Gensler
  • Katie Oakland, Director, Retail Experience, T-Mobile

CCA’s Annual Convention is the only North American event to focus exclusively on smart strategies, technology innovations, and business opportunities for carriers in this brave new world. As a result, it brings together more senior decision makers from more carrier organizations than any other tradeshow in the United States.

With more than 20 years’ experience in mobile and consumer electronics retail, Fisher has seen the rise and fall of several industries, and thousands of products and product categories. As the founder and CEO of Katalyst, Fisher has spent the last decade helping retailers build stores and strategies that efficiently adapt and evolve to new marketplace demands.

CCA is committed to being the premier advocacy organization for competitive wireless carriers and stakeholders. CCA utilizes advocacy leadership, education and networking opportunities to help competitive carriers grow and thrive in the wireless industry.

Stay connected with Katalyst via social media:
Facebook: facebook.com/katgroupinc
Twitter: @katgroupinc
Instagram: katgroupinc

About Katalyst

Katalyst has been a one-stop solution for commercial, service retail and restaurant branded environments for over 10 years. Utilizing a multi-disciplinary team of creatives connected to an industry premier manufacturing facility, the company has completed projects all over North America that span from the complete development of retails brands to the execution of single product displays. For more information, please visit: http://katalystgroupinc.com/.


© Business Wire 2018
