Katalyst : CEO Tate Fisher Discusses the Future of Retail at CCA 2018

Continuing its voice as a leader in retail planning for the wireless
industry, Katalyst announced today its participation as a
panelist at CCA, taking place October 1-3 at the Omni Orlando Resort in
Championsgate, Florida. Company founder and CEO Tate Fisher will be
speaking on a panel with industry leaders such as Gensler and T-Mobile
to discuss how to maximize engagement with end users and brands in a
session titled, “Retail Store of the Future” at 10:15 a.m. on October 3.
In this session, attendees will learn about new trends in retail store
design and improving the customer experience with key takeaways
including traffic patterns, store design and designing for the sensory
experience. Panelists include:
-
Tate Fisher, CEO, Katalyst Group
-
Brandon Krebs, Carrier Account Manager, iQmetrix
-
Sharon Lessard, Firmwide Retail Practice Area Leader, Senior
Associate, Gensler
-
Katie Oakland, Director, Retail Experience, T-Mobile
CCA’s Annual Convention is the only North American event to focus
exclusively on smart strategies, technology innovations, and business
opportunities for carriers in this brave new world. As a result, it
brings together more senior decision makers from more carrier
organizations than any other tradeshow in the United States.
With more than 20 years’ experience in mobile and consumer electronics
retail, Fisher has seen the rise and fall of several industries, and
thousands of products and product categories. As the founder and CEO of
Katalyst, Fisher has spent the last decade helping retailers build
stores and strategies that efficiently adapt and evolve to new
marketplace demands.
CCA is committed to being the premier advocacy organization for
competitive wireless carriers and stakeholders. CCA utilizes advocacy
leadership, education and networking opportunities to help competitive
carriers grow and thrive in the wireless industry.
Stay connected with Katalyst via social media:
Facebook:
facebook.com/katgroupinc
Twitter: @katgroupinc
Instagram: katgroupinc
About Katalyst
Katalyst has been a one-stop solution for commercial, service retail and
restaurant branded environments for over 10 years. Utilizing a
multi-disciplinary team of creatives connected to an industry premier
manufacturing facility, the company has completed projects all over
North America that span from the complete development of retails brands
to the execution of single product displays. For more information,
please visit: http://katalystgroupinc.com/.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181001005700/en/