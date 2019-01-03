Log in
Katalyst Surgical Files FTC Complaint Urging Investigation into Iridex Corporation for Anticompetitive Business Practices

01/03/2019 | 05:27pm CET

Katalyst Surgical, LLC (“Katalyst”) has filed a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission (“FTC”) against Iridex Corporation (“Iridex”), an ophthalmic medical technology company based in California, urging the FTC to launch an investigation into anticompetitive business practices by Iridex, its distributors, associates, and affiliates.

Iridex controls a significant market share for the sale of consumable laser probes in the field of ophthalmology, which are used in conjunction with infrared ophthalmic laser systems for transscleral cyclophotocoagulation procedures in the treatment of glaucoma (“TSPC”). According to the complaint, Iridex uses its dominant position in the industry to exclude competitors, including Katalyst, from marketing consumable laser probes that operate safely and effectively with Iridex’s infrared ophthalmic laser system in violation of the Sherman Act. Iridex’s Cyclo G6™ laser system employs RFID technology to identify and authorize the Iridex consumable probes for operation. However, the Iridex Cyclo G6™ laser system also uses the RFID technology to prevent the identification, authorization, and operation of competitor consumable laser probes. The complaint alleges that Iridex’s use of RFID technology to prevent competitive consumable laser probes from being used with the Iridex Cyclo G6™ laser system and require consumers to purchase consumable laser probes exclusively from Iridex provides Iridex monopoly power in the relevant market without justification.

About Katalyst Surgical™

Katalyst Surgical™ is an industry leader in ophthalmic surgical instruments. Katalyst’s management team has over 40 years of design, manufacturing, and quality control of ophthalmic surgical products. For more information, please visit https://www.katalystsurgical.com.


© Business Wire 2019
