Katalyst Surgical Files FTC Complaint Urging Investigation into Iridex Corporation for Anticompetitive Business Practices

Katalyst Surgical, LLC (“Katalyst”) has filed a complaint with the
Federal Trade Commission (“FTC”) against Iridex Corporation (“Iridex”),
an ophthalmic medical technology company based in California, urging the
FTC to launch an investigation into anticompetitive business practices
by Iridex, its distributors, associates, and affiliates.
Iridex controls a significant market share for the sale of consumable
laser probes in the field of ophthalmology, which are used in
conjunction with infrared ophthalmic laser systems for transscleral
cyclophotocoagulation procedures in the treatment of glaucoma (“TSPC”).
According to the complaint, Iridex uses its dominant position in the
industry to exclude competitors, including Katalyst, from marketing
consumable laser probes that operate safely and effectively with
Iridex’s infrared ophthalmic laser system in violation of the Sherman
Act. Iridex’s Cyclo G6™ laser system employs RFID technology to identify
and authorize the Iridex consumable probes for operation. However, the
Iridex Cyclo G6™ laser system also uses the RFID technology to prevent
the identification, authorization, and operation of competitor
consumable laser probes. The complaint alleges that Iridex’s use of RFID
technology to prevent competitive consumable laser probes from being
used with the Iridex Cyclo G6™ laser system and require consumers to
purchase consumable laser probes exclusively from Iridex provides Iridex
monopoly power in the relevant market without justification.
About Katalyst Surgical™
Katalyst Surgical™ is an industry leader in ophthalmic surgical
instruments. Katalyst’s management team has over 40 years of design,
manufacturing, and quality control of ophthalmic surgical products. For
more information, please visit https://www.katalystsurgical.com.
