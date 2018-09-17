Log in
Kate Spellman Joins Questex as Chief Marketing Officer

09/17/2018

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex LLC, a leading B2B information services provider, today announced Kate Spellman will be joining the company’s executive team in the newly created role of chief marketing officer. Her appointment follows last week’s announcement that Paul Miller would become Questex’s CEO as part of the transition to new ownership by MidOcean Partners.

Spellman is an accomplished business leader who brings a proven and consistent track record to launching and driving rapid growth in marketing services revenue within information services businesses. She most recently served as president of Informa Engage, the marketing services business of Informa PLC, a global information services company with $2 billion in revenues.

Prior to Informa, Spellman launched the marketing services division of Penton and grew marketing services revenues to over $40 million. Earlier in her career, Spellman was president of UBM Studios, a division of UBM PLC, where she launched and drove rapid growth in the company’s marketing services business. Through these successes, Spellman has exhibited a unique balance of strategic vision and executional precision, and her highly collaborative style enables traction with marketing partners. Spellman also brings a cutting-edge view to the rapidly evolving ecosystem of technology and practical applications in the marketing services arena.

Spellman will look to invest in a further buildout of Questex’s shared-services resources and capabilities to ensure accelerated growth in both digital audience and marketing-related revenues.

“Kate is a highly experienced leader for this critical part of the business,” Miller said. “She has a clear vision for the future of marketing services and building world-class teams to execute on that vision. Her appointment underscores our commitment to surrounding each of our end markets with best-in-class services. I have had the privilege of working with Kate in the past and look forward to continuing our strong working relationship.”

Questex’s investment in marketing services capabilities ties directly into MidOcean Partners’ three-pronged growth opportunity for the business ahead. It is a key driver of growth from Questex’s existing franchises in its core markets: Beauty, Spa & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Life Sciences & Healthcare, Hospitality and Telecommunications & Technology. Questex also plans to invest in acquisitions to advance leadership positions in these markets and will explore expansion into new market segments that have attractive growth characteristics. 

“We are at a pivotal moment in the information services industry,” Spellman said. “Marketers need to reach more targeted audiences and activate these relationships to drive business growth. As a leader in its core markets, Questex assists both marketers and buyers in achieving their business goals. With the company poised for accelerated growth, this is an exciting time to join Questex to continue to build on its success.”

To learn more about Questex, visit questex.com, Twitter @QuestexLLC and LinkedIn @Questex.

About Questex LLC

Questex LLC is a leading global business information and events company serving corporate clients and industries that are driving economic growth and business innovation around the world. The company drives business investment, innovation and demand creation in the markets it serves by bringing together investors, buyers, sellers and professionals through its over 125 trade shows, conferences and hosted buyer events. Questex complementary digital media and data assets enable the company to engage with key decision-makers in its core markets year-round. For additional information, visit company’s website, www.questex.com.

About MidOcean Partners

Established in 2003, MidOcean Partners is a premier New York-based alternative asset manager that specializes in middle-market private equity and alternative credit investments. Since inception, the focus of the private equity funds has been on high-quality, middle-market companies with attractive strategic, operational and financial growth opportunities in the consumer and business-services sectors. MidOcean Credit Partners was launched in 2009 and manages approximately $8 billion across a series of alternative credit strategies, collateralized loan obligations and customized separately managed accounts as of July 31, 2018. For more information, visit MidOcean’s website, www.midoceanpartners.com.

CONTACT:

Evy Apostolatos 
RDR PR LLC 
Evy@rdrpr.com
973-452-7208

46922_Questex.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
