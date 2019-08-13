Log in
Katey Datillo Joins Fiduciary Trust of New England as VP and Trust Officer

08/13/2019 | 06:01am EDT

Fiduciary Trust of New England (FTNE), a New Hampshire-chartered trust company serving individuals, financial advisors, and nonprofits, is pleased to announce the hiring of Katey Datillo as Vice President and Trust Officer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190813005201/en/

Katey Datillo Joins Fiduciary Trust of New England as VP and Trust Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

Datillo joins Fiduciary Trust from State Street where she was a manager and trust officer, responsible for administering all of the Bank’s personal trust accounts and overseeing relationships with independent investment advisors. She was previously at Investors Bank & Trust Company before it was acquired by State Street. Earlier in her career she served in trust and estate administration positions at U.S. Trust, Citibank, and Princeton Bank and Trust.

“Given her extensive trust administration background, coupled with her experience serving independent financial advisors, Katey will further add to the depth of our team,” comments FTNE President & CEO Michael Costa. “She also brings a strong client focus which is an excellent fit with our culture.”

Datillo earned a BS in Business from Miami University and a JD from the University of Toledo College of Law.

About Fiduciary Trust Company

Fiduciary Trust of New England is a New Hampshire-chartered trust company. The firm combines the experience and independence of its Massachusetts affiliate, Fiduciary Trust Company, with the favorable trust and tax laws of New Hampshire. FTNE’s capabilities include customized wealth planning, investment management, trustee and estate services, and family office and tax services.

FTNE has been named a “Best Trust Company” and a “Most Advisor-Friendly Trust Company” by Wealth Advisor.

To learn more, please contact Michael N. Costa, President and CEO, at 603-695-4321 or mcosta@fiduciary-trust.com.


© Business Wire 2019
