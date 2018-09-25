Katey Kalvelage, Ecommerce Executive, Joins Bregal Partners as Director of Ecommerce

Bregal Partners, a private equity investment firm focused on building
industry-leading companies in the middle market, announced that Katey
Kalvelage has joined the firm as Director of Ecommerce. Ms. Kalvelage
will focus on leading digital growth across the portfolio companies in
the consumer, food, and specialty retail space.
Ms. Kalvelage has over 12 years of experience in the digital space
including managing the ecommerce business at retail brands such as
Burberry, La Perla, Bottega Veneta, Elie Tahari, and Sandro Maje Claudie
Pierlot (SMCP). Most recently, she served as a senior digital consultant
to leading companies in a variety of industries such as cosmetics,
jewelry, auto parts, memorabilia and home furnishings. In these roles,
Ms. Kalvelage gained extensive experience developing and executing
digital strategies across all facets of ecommerce to improve customer
experience, vendor selection, operations, marketing, and revenue and
profit growth.
“Katey is a proven ecommerce leader with a strong track record of
working with companies to develop best-in-class processes and deliver
digital growth,” said Scott Perekslis, Managing Partner of Bregal
Partners. “We are happy to have her join our team and we are confident
that her expertise will translate well as she collaborates with many of
our portfolio companies and supports their efforts to improve their
ecommerce capabilities and growth.”
About Bregal Partners
Bregal Partners is a private investment firm that invests alongside
management teams to build industry leading companies in the middle
market. With $1.25 billion of committed capital funded by a
sixth-generation family foundation with roots to 1841, Bregal Partners
brings experience, stability, and a long-term outlook to all of its
investment activities. We seek to invest equity between $25 million and
$90 million (with the ability to invest up to $150 million with
co-investment from Bregal Investments) in three verticals: consumer and
retail; food and beverage; and business services. Bregal Partners is
part of Bregal Investments, a global family of private equity and fund
investment vehicles that has invested more than $16 billion since 2002.
For more information on Bregal Partners, please visit www.bregalpartners.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180925005015/en/