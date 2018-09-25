Katey Kalvelage, Ecommerce Executive, Joins Bregal Partners as Director of Ecommerce

Bregal Partners, a private equity investment firm focused on building industry-leading companies in the middle market, announced that Katey Kalvelage has joined the firm as Director of Ecommerce. Ms. Kalvelage will focus on leading digital growth across the portfolio companies in the consumer, food, and specialty retail space.

Ms. Kalvelage has over 12 years of experience in the digital space including managing the ecommerce business at retail brands such as Burberry, La Perla, Bottega Veneta, Elie Tahari, and Sandro Maje Claudie Pierlot (SMCP). Most recently, she served as a senior digital consultant to leading companies in a variety of industries such as cosmetics, jewelry, auto parts, memorabilia and home furnishings. In these roles, Ms. Kalvelage gained extensive experience developing and executing digital strategies across all facets of ecommerce to improve customer experience, vendor selection, operations, marketing, and revenue and profit growth.

“Katey is a proven ecommerce leader with a strong track record of working with companies to develop best-in-class processes and deliver digital growth,” said Scott Perekslis, Managing Partner of Bregal Partners. “We are happy to have her join our team and we are confident that her expertise will translate well as she collaborates with many of our portfolio companies and supports their efforts to improve their ecommerce capabilities and growth.”

About Bregal Partners

Bregal Partners is a private investment firm that invests alongside management teams to build industry leading companies in the middle market. With $1.25 billion of committed capital funded by a sixth-generation family foundation with roots to 1841, Bregal Partners brings experience, stability, and a long-term outlook to all of its investment activities. We seek to invest equity between $25 million and $90 million (with the ability to invest up to $150 million with co-investment from Bregal Investments) in three verticals: consumer and retail; food and beverage; and business services. Bregal Partners is part of Bregal Investments, a global family of private equity and fund investment vehicles that has invested more than $16 billion since 2002. For more information on Bregal Partners, please visit www.bregalpartners.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180925005015/en/