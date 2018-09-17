Log in
Kathmandu : Dividend/Distribution - KMD

0
09/17/2018 | 11:58pm CEST

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name

KATHMANDU HOLDINGS LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

KMD - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday September 18, 2018

Distribution Amount

NZD 0.12941176

Ex Date

Friday November 16, 2018

Record Date

Monday November 19, 2018

Payment Date

Friday November 30, 2018

Additional Information

N/A

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

KATHMANDU HOLDINGS LIMITED

1.2 Registered Number Type

ARBN

1.3 ASX issuer code

KMD

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement

Tuesday September 18, 2018

Registration Number

Notification of dividend / distribution

1.6 ASX +Security Code

KMD

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Tuesday July 31, 2018

2A.4 +Record Date

Monday November 19, 2018

2A.5 Ex Date

Friday November 16, 2018

2A.6 Payment Date

Friday November 30, 2018

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approvalCourt approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

NZD - New Zealand Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

NZD 0.12941176

2A.9a AUD equivalent to total dividend/distribution amount per +security 0.11851529

2A.9c FX rate (in format AUD 1.00 / primary

FX rate (in format AUD rate/primary currency

currency rate): AUD

rate) Primary Currency rate

AUD 1.00

NZD 1.09194147

Notification of dividend / distribution

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

Yes

2A.13 Withholding tax rate applicable to the dividend/distribution 15.000000

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated

estimated at this time?

amount per +security

No

NZD

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per

security

NZD 0.11000000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully

franked?

franked?

Yes

Yes

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking

dividend/distribution that is franked

credit (%)

100.0000 %

30.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is

amount per +security

unfranked

NZD 0.11000000

0.0000 %

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked

amount per +security excluding conduit foreign

income amount

NZD 0.00000000

Part 3E - Other - distribution components / tax

3E.1 Please indicate where and when information about tax components can be obtained (you may enter a url).

Part 3F - NZD declared dividends/distributions - supplementary dividend/distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

3F.1 Is a supplementary dividend/distribution payable?

Yes

3F.2 Is the supplementary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3F.2b Supplementary dividend/distribution amount per +security

NZD 0.01941176

3F.3 Is the Supplementary dividend/distribution

3F.3a Is the supplementary

franked?

dividend/distribution fully franked?

Yes

Yes

3F.4 Percentage of Supplementary

3F.4a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking

dividend/distribution that is franked

credit (%)

100.0000 %

%

3F.5 Supplementary dividend/distribution

3F.6 Percentage of Supplementary

franked amount per +security

dividend/distribution that is unfranked

NZD 0.01941176

0.0000 %

3F.7 Supplementary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per security

NZD 0.00000000

Part 5 - Further information

  • 5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution

    N/A

  • 5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

N/A

Notification of dividend / distribution

Disclaimer

Kathmandu Holdings Limited published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 21:57:02 UTC
