Kathmandu : Dividend/Distribution - KMD

Notification of dividend / distribution
Entity name
KATHMANDU HOLDINGS LIMITED
Security on which the Distribution will be paid
KMD - ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Tuesday September 18, 2018
Distribution Amount
NZD 0.12941176
Ex Date
Friday November 16, 2018
Record Date
Monday November 19, 2018
Payment Date
Friday November 30, 2018
Additional Information
N/A
Announcement Details
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
KATHMANDU HOLDINGS LIMITED
1.2 Registered Number Type
ARBN
1.3 ASX issuer code
KMD
1.4 The announcement is
New announcement
1.5 Date of this announcement
Tuesday September 18, 2018
Registration Number
1.6 ASX +Security Code
KMD
ASX +Security Description
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution
Ordinary
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
Tuesday July 31, 2018
2A.4 +Record Date
Monday November 19, 2018
2A.5 Ex Date
Friday November 16, 2018
2A.6 Payment Date
Friday November 30, 2018
2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?
Security holder approvalCourt approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.
No
2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")
NZD - New Zealand Dollar
2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form
NZD 0.12941176
2A.9a AUD equivalent to total dividend/distribution amount per +security 0.11851529
2A.9c FX rate (in format AUD 1.00 / primary
FX rate (in format AUD rate/primary currency
currency rate): AUD
rate) Primary Currency rate
AUD 1.00
NZD 1.09194147
2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?
No
2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?
We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security
2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?
Yes
2A.13 Withholding tax rate applicable to the dividend/distribution 15.000000
Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution
3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution
3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated
estimated at this time?
amount per +security
No
NZD
3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per
security
NZD 0.11000000
|
3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution
3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully
franked?
franked?
Yes
Yes
3A.3 Percentage of ordinary
3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking
dividend/distribution that is franked
credit (%)
100.0000 %
30.0000 %
3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked
3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is
amount per +security
unfranked
NZD 0.11000000
0.0000 %
3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked
amount per +security excluding conduit foreign
income amount
NZD 0.00000000
Part 3E - Other - distribution components / tax
3E.1 Please indicate where and when information about tax components can be obtained (you may enter a url).
Part 3F - NZD declared dividends/distributions - supplementary dividend/distribution
3F.1 Is a supplementary dividend/distribution payable?
Yes
3F.2 Is the supplementary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?
No
3F.2b Supplementary dividend/distribution amount per +security
NZD 0.01941176
3F.3 Is the Supplementary dividend/distribution
3F.3a Is the supplementary
franked?
dividend/distribution fully franked?
Yes
Yes
3F.4 Percentage of Supplementary
3F.4a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking
dividend/distribution that is franked
credit (%)
100.0000 %
%
3F.5 Supplementary dividend/distribution
3F.6 Percentage of Supplementary
franked amount per +security
dividend/distribution that is unfranked
NZD 0.01941176
0.0000 %
3F.7 Supplementary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per security
NZD 0.00000000
Part 5 - Further information
N/A
