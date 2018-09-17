Kathmandu : Dividend/Distribution - KMD

Notification of dividend / distribution

KATHMANDU HOLDINGS LIMITED

KMD - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

New announcement

Tuesday September 18, 2018

NZD 0.12941176

Friday November 16, 2018

Monday November 19, 2018

Friday November 30, 2018

N/A

1.1 Name of +Entity

KATHMANDU HOLDINGS LIMITED

ARBN

KMD

New announcement

Tuesday September 18, 2018

Notification of dividend / distribution

KMD

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Tuesday July 31, 2018

2A.4 +Record Date

Monday November 19, 2018

2A.5 Ex Date

Friday November 16, 2018

2A.6 Payment Date

Friday November 30, 2018

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approvalCourt approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

NZD - New Zealand Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

NZD 0.12941176

2A.9a AUD equivalent to total dividend/distribution amount per +security 0.11851529

2A.9c FX rate (in format AUD 1.00 / primary FX rate (in format AUD rate/primary currency currency rate): AUD rate) Primary Currency rate AUD 1.00 NZD 1.09194147 Notification of dividend / distribution

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

Yes

2A.13 Withholding tax rate applicable to the dividend/distribution 15.000000

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution 3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated estimated at this time? amount per +security No NZD 3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security NZD 0.11000000 3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution 3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked? franked? Yes Yes 3A.3 Percentage of ordinary 3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking dividend/distribution that is franked credit (%) 100.0000 % 30.0000 % 3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked 3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is amount per +security unfranked NZD 0.11000000 0.0000 % 3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount NZD 0.00000000 Part 3E - Other - distribution components / tax

3E.1 Please indicate where and when information about tax components can be obtained (you may enter a url).

Part 3F - NZD declared dividends/distributions - supplementary dividend/distribution

3F.1 Is a supplementary dividend/distribution payable?

Yes

3F.2 Is the supplementary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3F.2b Supplementary dividend/distribution amount per +security

NZD 0.01941176

3F.3 Is the Supplementary dividend/distribution 3F.3a Is the supplementary franked? dividend/distribution fully franked? Yes Yes 3F.4 Percentage of Supplementary 3F.4a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking dividend/distribution that is franked credit (%) 100.0000 % % 3F.5 Supplementary dividend/distribution 3F.6 Percentage of Supplementary franked amount per +security dividend/distribution that is unfranked NZD 0.01941176 0.0000 %

3F.7 Supplementary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per security

NZD 0.00000000

Part 5 - Further information

5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution N/A

5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

N/A

