Kathmandu : KMD FY18 Result Release Date

08/20/2018 | 04:36am CEST

20 August 2018

To:Australian Securities Exchange New Zealand Stock ExchangeKathmandu Holdings Limited Full Year 2018 result release date:Kathmandu Holdings Limited advise that the Company's audited full year result for the year ended 31 July 2018 will be released on Tuesday 18 September 2018.

Regards

Reuben Casey Company Secretary

Kathmandu Holdings Ltd

223 Tuam Street, Christchurch Central 8011 PO Box 1234, Christchurch 8140, New Zealand Phone: +64 3 373 6110 Fax: +64 3 373 6116

kathmandu.co.nz

249 Park Street, South Melbourne, Victoria 3205

PO Box 984, South Melbourne, Victoria 3205, Australia Phone: +61 3 9267 9999 Fax: +61 3 9267 9933

kathmandu.com.au

Disclaimer

Kathmandu Holdings Limited published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 02:35:08 UTC
