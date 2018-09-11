Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kathmandu : Notification of Director Nomination Dates

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2018 | 01:37am CEST

11 September 2018

To:New Zealand Stock Exchange Australian Securities ExchangeKathmandu Holdings Limited

Director Nominations

Kathmandu Holdings Limited advises that, in relation to its Annual Shareholder Meeting, the closing date for receiving director nominations is 5.00pm (New Zealand time) on 27 September 2018.

Nominations may only be made by a shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the annual meeting and be accompanied by the consent in writing of the person nominated.

Any nominations should be sent by post to:

The Company Secretary

Kathmandu Holdings Limited P.O. Box 1234

Christchurch

New Zealand 8022

Regards

Reuben Casey Company Secretary

For further information please contact: Reuben Casey

Company Secretaryreuben.casey@kathmandu.co.nz

Kathmandu Ltd

223 Tuam Street, Christchurch 8011

249 Park Street, South Melbourne, Victoria 3205

PO Box 1234, Christchurch 8140, New Zealand

PO Box 984, South Melbourne, Victoria 3205, Australia

Phone: +64 3 373 6110 Fax: +64 3 373 6116

Phone: +61 3 9267 9999 Fax: +61 3 9267 9933

kathmandu.co.nz

kathmandu.com.au

Disclaimer

Kathmandu Holdings Limited published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 23:36:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:47aHOW TO WASH JUMPERS : Essential Care Guide
PU
02:43aLIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC. : Announces Authorization of a Share Repurchase Plan
BU
02:42aIMAX : ZHANG YIMOU’S SHADOW TO BE RELEASED IN IMAX® THEATRES ACROSS CHINA ON SEPTEMBER 30
PU
02:42aMGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : And The Alliance Of American Football Partner On Sports Betting Technology
PU
02:42aTAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR : Unaffected by Japan Hokkaido Earthquake
PU
02:40aAsia shares relieved by trade lull, sterling up on Brexit deal hopes
RE
02:37aHand over your gun, get a Publix gift card in Coral Springs this Saturday
AQ
02:37aEVERGY : Westar offers to buy homes of owners concerned about poles that 'are a monstrosity'
AQ
02:33aUniversity of California Responds to Court of Appeals CRISPR-Cas9 Decision, Vows to Protect Groundbreaking Discovery
PR
02:32aFirm threatens class actions over Australian finance inquiry revelations
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CBS sets Moonves payoff at $120 million pending probe
2AMAZON.COM : Snap chief strategy officer leaves in latest executive departure
3CBS CORPORATION : CBS : sets Moonves payoff at $120 million pending probe
4Halyard Capital Announces Sale of Jun Group
5OIL INSURANCE LIMITED (OIL) : Upgraded by Standard & Poor's to 'A' from 'A-' on Stronger Financial Risk Pro..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.