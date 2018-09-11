Kathmandu : Notification of Director Nomination Dates

11 September 2018

To:New Zealand Stock Exchange Australian Securities ExchangeKathmandu Holdings Limited

Director Nominations

Kathmandu Holdings Limited advises that, in relation to its Annual Shareholder Meeting, the closing date for receiving director nominations is 5.00pm (New Zealand time) on 27 September 2018.

Nominations may only be made by a shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the annual meeting and be accompanied by the consent in writing of the person nominated.

Any nominations should be sent by post to:

The Company Secretary

Kathmandu Holdings Limited P.O. Box 1234

Christchurch

New Zealand 8022

Regards

Reuben Casey Company Secretary

For further information please contact: Reuben Casey

Company Secretaryreuben.casey@kathmandu.co.nz

Kathmandu Ltd