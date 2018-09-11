Kathmandu : Notification of Director Nomination Dates

11 September 2018
To:New Zealand Stock Exchange Australian Securities ExchangeKathmandu Holdings Limited
Director Nominations
Kathmandu Holdings Limited advises that, in relation to its Annual Shareholder Meeting, the closing date for receiving director nominations is 5.00pm (New Zealand time) on 27 September 2018.
Nominations may only be made by a shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the annual meeting and be accompanied by the consent in writing of the person nominated.
Any nominations should be sent by post to:
The Company Secretary
Kathmandu Holdings Limited P.O. Box 1234
Christchurch
New Zealand 8022
Regards
Reuben Casey Company Secretary
For further information please contact: Reuben Casey
Company Secretaryreuben.casey@kathmandu.co.nz
Kathmandu Ltd
|
223 Tuam Street, Christchurch 8011
|
249 Park Street, South Melbourne, Victoria 3205
|
PO Box 1234, Christchurch 8140, New Zealand
|
PO Box 984, South Melbourne, Victoria 3205, Australia
|
Phone: +64 3 373 6110 Fax: +64 3 373 6116
|
Phone: +61 3 9267 9999 Fax: +61 3 9267 9933
|
kathmandu.co.nz
|
kathmandu.com.au
Disclaimer
Kathmandu Holdings Limited published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 23:36:06 UTC