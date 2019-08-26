Log in
Katie Couric and Maria Menounos Promote Healthy Living at Rally Health's Pop-up Event in New York City

08/26/2019 | 06:01pm EDT

Katie Couric and Rally Health Ambassador Maria Menounos stopped by Rally Health’s “Healthy Living Pop-up Event” today in New York City to help promote the adoption of healthy lifestyle habits. Rally’s three-day event was open to the public Saturday, Aug. 24, through Monday, Aug. 26.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190826005656/en/

Katie Couric and Rally Health Ambassador Maria Menounos attend Rally’s Healthy Living Pop-up in New York City to promote healthy living. (Photo: Rally Health)

Participants enjoyed nutritious snacks and learned about container gardening, as well as about how to select a health plan or find and price health care. They were also able to de-stress in the Mindfulness Studio and get tips on nutrition and fitness, plus earn rewards simply for celebrating health living.

“This is our fourth summer bringing Rally to New York City, and it’s always great to meet the many New Yorkers committed to learning new ways to support their own and their family’s health,” said Brenda Yang, chief marketing officer, Rally Health.

Rally’s New York “Healthy Living Pop-up Event” is part of the digital health company’s Rally on the Road mobile tour featuring family-friendly activities that demonstrate simple steps people can take to improve and manage their health. The Rally on the Road series continues through October, traveling from New York to Minneapolis, Boston, St. Louis, Dallas and Atlanta before concluding in Cincinnati. For details about locations, dates and times for Rally on the Road tour stops, visit www.RallyHealth.com/tour.

About Rally Health, Inc.

Rally Health, Inc. is a consumer-centric digital health company that makes it easy for individuals to take charge of their health and collaborates with health plans, health care providers, and employers to engage consumers. The company’s flagship offering is Rally®, a leading digital health platform that delivers web and mobile solutions to help people manage their employee benefits, health and well-being, and health care needs. More than 45 million consumers have access to the Rally platform through more than 200,000 employers, and health plans, including UnitedHealthcare, BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina, and Health Alliance. With offices in Washington, D.C., San Francisco, Chicago, Minneapolis, Denver, Los Angeles, Cypress, CA, and Las Vegas, the team behind Rally Health has been working together since 2010 to transform the consumer health industry. Rally Health is part of the Optum business of UnitedHealth Group. For more information, please visit www.RallyHealth.com.


© Business Wire 2019
